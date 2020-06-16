Some days ago five years after launch from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. After launching a series of offers on consoles to acquire it at a laughable price – less than 10 euros – CD Projekt RED surprises with a new promotion. If you own the game on consoles, you can free download PC version.

The offer will be available for one week and to make it valid you need install GOG Galaxy 2.0, the GOG.com gaming client that integrates your entire library of PCs, Macs and consoles in one place. The trick here is that, after installing it, you must register the account where you have the game.

For example, if you bought it on PlayStation 4 you need to connect your PlayStation Network account. If you have it on Xbox, you must do the same with Xbox Live. GOG Galaxy allows you to integrate Epic Games and Steam accounts, so it is also possible to get a second copy for PC that will be hosted in your GOG games library.

In case you purchased it from GOG to directly support the developers, you will receive an additional copy to give away to a friend. This will be offered in the form of a code that can be redeemed at GOG and only applies to the PC version.

What if I have ‘The Witcher 3’ on Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately the Nintendo Switch version does not apply to this promotion, since GOG Galaxy has no integration with the Nintendo console. Perhaps the punishment for buying the game on the least graceful platform is that you must play it to the end, without the possibility of knowing its true beauty visually.

The promotion has some important small print to consider. Initially, those who benefit the most are those who bought the Game of the Year Edition. Those who purchased the normal version and the expansions separately will only get the game without the downloadable content.

In summary:

What version do I have on console?

What do I get in return?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition (PS4, XBOX One, Steam, EGS)

Same version on GOG.com

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (PS4, XBOX One, Steam)

The base game without DLC at GOG.com

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition (GOG)

A second copy to give away

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch

NOTHING

The Witcher 3 free download promotion expires June 23 at 11 am, Spain time.