The social isolation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus left streets and places desolate, allowing fauna to be reunited with nature invaded by humans.

By: Patricia Hernández Agüero

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the human beings to take action isolation to prevent the spread and spread of coronavirus.

This measure has undoubtedly impacted people’s lives both socially and economically, as some people have been forced to stop working, even this isolation It has caused feelings of anxiety, worry and anguish among other mental problems.

But, there is a group that far from affecting the isolation social, have benefited from this: animals.

It is not surprising that man in his quest to acquire more territory in the world has invaded the natural habitat of the various species animals.

The lack of people walking freely on the streets, the decrease or prohibition in some countries of vehicular traffic, the hundreds of companies closed and with it the absence of thousands of workers, have left us ‘postcards’ of empty cities, but only because of the human being, because this moment is taken advantage of by some species that have decided to come out of their hiding places out of fear of the bustle of the people, to recover what once was perhaps theirs.

Oddly enough today, people are ‘caged’ as species such as deer, wild boar, jaguars, and peacocks roam freely without fear that human beings may hurt them. Even the sea has been ‘calmed down’ by the absence of fishermen and tourists allowing whales and dolphins to approach the bays.

In Mexico is not the exception, users of social networks have also spread the presence of animals wandering around the city.

In the midst of the uncertainty experienced by the advance and behavior of the Covid-19 pandemic, without a doubt, seeing these images are comforting and beyond blaming ourselves as a society, we can reflect on it.

According to Susan Clayton, professor of psychology and environmental studies at the College of Wooster, in Ohio says that “people really want to believe in the power of nature to recover” and “they hope that no matter what we have done, the nature is powerful enough to overcome it. “