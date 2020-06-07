The pangolin is one of the world’s most trafficked animals, and is now also linked to the coronavirus pandemic. It is also one of the most threatened animal species, but efforts are currently underway to reintroduce it to certain areas of Africa from which it disappeared decades ago. Reintroduction has not been easy, but protecting this shy and mysterious creature from extinction is essential.

Pangolins are the only mammals that are completely covered by scales, which serve as protection against predators. They can also curl up on themselves to form an airtight ball. They feed mainly on ants, termites and larvae that they catch with their sticky tongue. They can measure up to a meter from the tip of the snout to the tip of the tail, and are sometimes called “scaly anteaters”. All eight pangolin species are considered to be endangered by the criteria of the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

An adorable but endangered species

Today there is an unprecedented demand for its scales, mainly from countries in Asia and Africa, where pangolin is used as food and for ritual and medicinal purposes. Between 2017 and 2019, the volume of seizures of pangolin scales tripled. In 2019 alone, it was reported that 97 tons of scales, equivalent to 150,000 animals, were intercepted leaving Africa. There is even more evidence that shows the illegal traffic they suffer, and which can be freely accessed through social networks such as Facebook.

Pangolin scales intercepted in 2017 by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Ahmad Yusn / EPA

This intense global traffic makes the entire order of the pangolins (the Pholidota) endangered. For example, the Temminck pangolin went extinct in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal three decades ago.

Traumatized Pangolins

In South Africa, the African Pangolin Task Force (APWG) recovers between 20 and 40 pangolins each year through police operations in which it shares information with the security forces. As these pangolins are routinely traumatized and injured, they are admitted to Johannesburg Veterinary Wildlife Hospital for extensive rehabilitation and medical treatment before they can be released again. In 2019, seven Temminck specimens were reintroduced into the Phinda Private Game Reserve in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Before their release, a satellite tracking device is placed on each animal to transmit their location on an hourly basis. Alex Braczkowski

Nine months later, five have survived. This reintroduction is a pioneering project on an international scale and is being carried out in a region that in the 1980s had a stable population of this species. During the release process, all pangolins were subjected to a very strict diet. It was necessary for them to adapt to their new environment and be able to obtain food effectively.

There were previous reintroductions (including some previously done in South Africa) in countries like the Philippines, the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Thailand. However, there was hardly any follow-up after their release. Pangolins that were released immediately after undergoing medical treatment had a very low survival level. This was due to multiple reasons, including their inability to adapt to their new environment.

Walks to adapt to the new habitat

The program in the Phinda reserve involved reintroducing a population of pangolins less aggressively into a region that had not seen specimens of this species for several decades.

This smooth reintroduction had two phases:

– An observation period prior to reintroduction.

– A period of intense post-release monitoring for which GPS satellites and very high frequency radio wave (VHF) tracking devices were used.

The period prior to reintroduction lasted between two and three weeks and was characterized by the daily walks of the specimens (between three and five hours) through the reserve. These walks proved vital to the adaptation of the animal to the new habitat, its sounds, smells and possible threats. It also helped them find valid food sources (the various species of ants and termites that make up their diet) and in sufficient quantity.

This was followed by a post reintroduction period of between two and three months in which the focus was initially on the daily location of the pangolin. Subsequently, other procedures were introduced, such as weighing twice a week, performing rapid medical analyzes, or monitoring certain characteristics of their adaptation to the new habitat, such as the location of refuges and burrows.

Phinda Reserve Director Simon Naylor said of this process: “An essential aspect of the post-reintroduction period is whether the specimens gained or kept weight. The way animals move after being reintroduced gives many clues about if they will adapt to the area. If they can feed, if they produce excrement, if they dig burrows … Many of these behaviors show their fidelity to the sites and their tolerance to the new habitat. “

After nine months of follow-up and monitoring, five of the seven pangolins introduced to the region survived. One of them died of disease, while the other died of an attack by a Nile crocodile.

Released pangolins live in burrows like this. Alex Braczkowski

Why is the reintroduction of pangolins important?

We know very little about this group of mammals, which have hardly been studied. They are on the brink of extinction, and yet they still have many secrets to science. Efforts in South Africa and the Phinda Reserve Initiative provide a hopeful example for the Temminck pangolin to once again prowl the plains and hills of the Zululandia savanna. The process of taking these animals out of the illegal trade to reintroduce them into the wild has undergone many changes, failures, and difficulties, but the “gentle reintroduction” recipe is working.

This article was originally published in The Conversation Africa in English and translated into Spanish and shared by The Conversation Spain

