At this point in the quarantine, perhaps many have already gotten used to spending time at home and are taking advantage of the time doing a course online or by plane watching series as if there was no tomorrow. However, many of our favorite bands grabbed these days of confinement to compose totally new songs and one of them was Wilco.

After releasing his latest studio album in 2019, Ode To Joy, and Give us a unique moment with his first presentation at CDMX earlier this year at the Teatro Metropólitan, Jeff Tweedy and company surprise us by releasing a song that will undoubtedly lift our spirits and hopes while the “new normal” is restored.

It turns out that Wilco was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s showSo they decided to do something special for all the fans that were watching them. First, Jeff Tweedy ventured an emotional version of “Jesus, etc.”, one of the classics of the Chicago band which sang only with its guitar and a lot of feeling, as it should be.

But after they released a new song called “Tell Your Friends”, a majestic ballad that talks about keeping in touch with everyone we love even though we are at separate distances in this quarantine. But beyond getting melancholic with that topic, They also remind us that it is only a matter of time before this ends so that we can embrace and see those who matter to us..

And what better way to present this song than with a very special video, because in it we see the members of the band singing “Tell Your Friends” with their families and from their homes. On this track and according to Stereogum, Tweedy said they had composed it as a tune to cheer up as a band and friends: “We miss each other. So we wrote a song about it to sing to each other. ”

But we better not tell you more, check below “Tell Your Friends”, the new song that Wilco brings in this quarantine to lift our spirits:

