Wilander: “I’m disappointed that Nadal has decided not to play at Wimbledon”

The former Swedish tennis player and current commentator on Eurosport, Mats Wilander acknowledged in words collected by MARCA the disappointment that Rafael Nadal left him with Wimbledon and the Olympic Games: “I can understand that the Games pose a physical risk for him due to the fact that the US Open of his great goals. Still, I am disappointed that Nadal has decided not to play at Wimbledon. I suppose he will have a good excuse for being erased. I would not have done it, “Wilander acknowledged.