Wilander and what Djokovic should do if he wants to beat Nadal

This Friday we will have in Roland Garros a reissue of last year’s men’s final between Novak Djokovic Y Rafael Nadal. The swords are at the top and we will all be watching television to see if the Serbian is capable of learning from what happened in the month of October 2020. We have spoken with Mats Wilander, one of the Eurosport experts, who unravels the key of what Nole should do if he does not want to receive a result like the one a few months ago.

What do you think Djokovic should do differently in this semi-final, which he didn’t do in the final last year?

You should stick to the plan you should have followed and didn’t do. There was no way he was going to get six drops in the first game of the final. I think Nadal, that day, thought: “Oh, are you going to do that to me? Ok, great! ”. Djokovic needs to get on the track and be aggressive. That is to say, playing the same as he does on fast courts when he plays against Rafa. This is how he beat Nadal at Roland Garros that year.

I think he knows he needs to do that. In the last few games Nole has had here, he has realized that he can’t play defensive against these guys anymore. He needs to get inside and when he does, things turn upside down for him. Nole moves very well, even on gravel, and he knows he needs to do that in order to beat Nadal.

Could it be said that Nadal is invincible at Roland Garros?

Nadal is not invincible, and I think Novak can beat him. That the conditions are dry and fast fits very well with Rafa’s game, but I think that Nole has one more advantage than him in this respect because he makes his serve a weapon. We all think that it is better for Nole if the track is heavy, but one day Rafa also knew how to adjust perfectly to these conditions on clay courts.

In September we saw it. Rafa adjusts perfectly to the conditions, as long as he has time to prepare. I think Nole thinks he can beat him. What happened in the final last year I don’t think it will change too much what will happen tomorrow. For Djokovic I think it is much easier to face Rafa in the semi-finals, than not in the final. From my experience, at least it was always like that. There was not as much pressure as in a final.