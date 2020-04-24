Mats Wilander He passes the quiet confinement in the United States, but he has time to comment on the topical aspects of current tennis. Refugee before the pandemic, the legendary Swedish tennis player expressed his support for the idea of ​​a union between ATP and WTA expressed in recent days by personalities such as Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal or Andrea Gaudenzi.

This union, according to the multiple winner of the Grand Slam, would serve to “renew the image of our sport a little with the aim of attracting a younger audience,” he told .. “Maybe we can see more joint ATP and WTA events so young players can be better marketed.” This question finds its reason for being, according to Wilander, the most immediate future of our sport, a future without three of the best players in history on the male side.

“The truth is, although I hate to admit it, that we’re going to lose the greatest player in history when it comes to interest. In a year or two, when Federer retires, we will lose that. We have a new batch of men and women who are exciting, great athletes with a great attitude but who will be out of the spotlight as long as Roger, Rafa and Novak keep playing. “

One of the aspects in which Wilander emphasizes more is that, according to him, a joint circuit would serve to “simplify” television and sponsor contracts. Currently, for example, fans who want to see both circuits must pay for two different platforms (Tennis TV and WTA TV). “Tennis has always been a leader in ensuring equality in men’s and women’s prize money. This is the perfect time to build a relationship between the two. Some tournaments could not materialize as a combined event of men and women, but I’m sure others would appear. We need to look at demographics and be flexible when it comes to adapting to the market, but it is a tennis necessity to attract younger fans in the near future. The average age of the tennis fan is 50 years “.

Mats also referred to a current situation that goes through, of course, a time of drought on the fields due to quarantine. Thus, the Swede gave his opinion about the possible disadvantaged and benefited by this break, setting his sights on possible historical connotations: “It is clear that we will lose a year in the history books, but at the same time … who cares who ends up with the most Grand Slams? This hurts Novak the most because he was in very good shape and Federer does every getting older but I think for young players this break is even worse. It is clear that they will be able to start training soon, somewhere, but they will not be able to play games and the only way to improve when you are 21 years old is through knowledge and self-confidence. Federer can go six months without playing, but he will still know how to win games. Younger players they are still learning how to close the games “.

Finally, the current Eurosport commentator also had words for the fight of the players with the worst ranking, who are at real risk of quit tennis in the absence of economic income. “We will always have numbers one, they come and go, but you can’t lose players beyond 300. Perhaps some fans do not want to see the players ranked 100 to 300 in the world because they do not know them, but their level is extremely high, they are the ones who make up the circuit. I hope that when tennis returns, your path to professionalism will be easier and more organized. At this time many might ask: “Am I a professional or not?” It is really complex. “

