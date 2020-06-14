Today there is no shortage of phones to choose from regardless of the budget you want to invest when changing phones. In fact, there has never been so much variety in all ranges and segments, although obviously there are brands that monopolize a higher volume of sales.

That does not mean that others cannot put quite remarkable devices on the market, and in fact they do. It is the case of Wiko, who with his View4 wants to compete from you to you against the Asian low cost giants, and after carrying out the complete analysis we can anticipate that it probably succeeds.

This mobile has a price of less than € 200, probably the most disputed strip of the market right now, but it stands out in several aspects, such as fluidity or battery life, practically everything that a significant number of users want to have.

Wiko View4

Dimensions

165.7 x 75.8 x 8.85 mm

Weight

180 g

Screen size

6.52 inches | 20: 9 format | Drop type notch

Panel type

IPS LCD

Resolution

HD + (1,600 x 720px)

Processor

Mediatek Helio A25 (MT6567)

RAM

3GB

Internal storage

64GB + microSD

Micro SD

Yes

Operating system

Android 10

Drums

5,000 mAh | Charge at 10W

Rear camera

Main 13 Mpx | Wide Angle 5 Mpx | Portrait 2 Mpx f2.4

Connectivity

WiFi AC | Bluetooth | FM Radio | GPS | Minijack

Price

167 euros

Throughout this review of the Wiko View4 we value everything you should know if you plan to buy it and you wonder if it is worth it or not, including some performance comparisons with other similarly priced smartphones.

Wiko View4 review index:

A sober yet striking design

Before knowing how a mobile works in terms of performance and other aspects, the first thing you see is its aesthetics, its appearance and design. If it enters through the eye, the chances of buying it are much higher, and that is something well known by all manufacturers.

Below these lines you can see a GIF that shows exactly its size, how it fits in your hand and the appearance of color in the back area.

In the case of the Wiko View4, we can say that aesthetically it is practically impeccable. Simple and minimalist but tremendously effective at first glance, with a polycarbonate finish that imitates glass and reflects light in different colors. That in the back, while in the front the brand has opted for the drop type notch, the most discreet that there is right now.

Sobriety is probably the best qualifier that can be used to define it. It is a classic mobile (beyond the colors of the reflections), which places the two cameras in the upper left and opts for the buttons on the right, without shrillness or anything that draws attention. Remember dozens of phones that have opted for an equal configuration, almost standardized.

Surprisingly, and against the market trend in recent years, the View4 has LED notification light. It is on the screen, as is usually normal.

It can be pointed out as a negative point that Although the rear area has an attractive appearance, it changes quite a few seconds after removing it from the box, and the reason is clear: footprints. They spoil the aesthetics a lot and it is inevitable that the cover will fill with them in a very short time.

However, it does scratches extremely easily when sliding on surfaces, unless you use a case. In the images that accompany this text you can see how its back cover is full of them, so if you are going to buy it, it would be better if you also get a good cover.

No fingerprint reader – probably your biggest stumbling block

As you can see in the attached photos, this Wiko View4 has no fingerprint reader anywhere. There is no capacitive reader but it is not integrated in the screen, something that greatly reduces its possibilities.

You would think that with face unlock and the option of PIN or pattern you can get out of trouble, but it probably is not. For starters, facial recognition is fairly slow, with unlock times in excess of one second in all cases. Not only that, but it throws much more glitches than would be desirable, especially in low light, in which case it is practically overridden.

That makes around 50% of the time you end up using the PIN to unlock your mobile, somewhat anachronistic and already completely surpassed even in the entry range.

To this we must add that the unlock by fingerprint is usually a fast, simple and comfortable way to access many apps, especially banking ones. Without it, you have no choice but to use all the PINs or keys that you have assigned to each of your accounts.

With these data on the table, it is not too daring to say that Wiko’s jump to face unlock as the main and almost the only access method is quite premature.

Large screen, though tight on resolution

This mobile has a fairly large screen, no less than 6.52 inches. That means that when handling any type of application you can do it quite comfortably and without any difficulties, although it should be noted that both its resolution (HD +) and the dots per inch (269) are far from recommended for a screen of this size.

The difference with respect to a Full HD is not too noticeable, but the pixels are somewhat visible if you look closely. That said, one of the secrets why its battery life is so wide is precisely that its screen does not consume much energy, so it is not so much a lack of quality as a purposeful feature.

The quality of the colors is good and balanced, so it meets what could be expected of it, although without much fanfare.

The frames are large, especially the so-called “chin” in the lower area, although nothing that is particularly striking or is out of place. In fact, in the input range it is quite common to still see wide frames.

Problems with automatic brightness

Currently a good part of users use their mobile with automatic brightness. Gone is the time when using it like this involved constant annoyance due to the lack of precision of the sensors, although in the analysis of the Wiko View4 it seems that we have gone back in time, at least in this section.

Its sensor not only takes a few seconds to adapt to ambient light, but when it does it has a tendency to provide less brightness than necessaryAnd that makes it much better to simply adjust it yourself or directly to use the brightness to the maximum at all times.

Good day-to-day performance: Mediatek catches up

Although until recently entry-level Mediatek processors carried the stigma of performance issues, this has changed, at least if we stick to what the latest phones that equip their chips offer.

One of them is this Wiko, which uses the Mediatek Helio A25 along with 3GB of RAM, a capacity that is still enough for Android to work smoothly, as we have seen first hand.

Wiko View4

LG K61

CAT S52

LG Q60

Galaxy A51

Moto G6

Xiaomi Mi A3

Redmi Note 7

Processor

Helium A25

Helium P35

Helium P35

Helium P22

Exynos 9611

Snapdragon 450

Snapdragon 665

Snapdragon 660

RAM

3GB

4GB

4GB

3GB

4GB

3GB

4GB

4GB

AnTuTu

93,882

96,264

86,133

72,338

138,113

84,345

140,306

146,005

3D Mark Extreme

– OpenGL

– Vulkan

436

Not supported

407

Not supported

507

Not supported

500

Not supported

1,593

1,133

437

389.

1,135

N.D.

1,360

N.D.

GeekBench 5:

Single

Multi

(* v. 4)

829

3,904

167/783 *

981 / 4,231 *

171

1,009

N.D.

N.D.

3. 4. 5

1,226

742 *

3,848 *

1,527 *

5,604 *

1,337 *

4,941 *

PCMark 2.0

5,671

3,657

5,746

4,087

5,038

4,543

6,536

6,221

Its performance has been remarkably good for almost all the time, with instant response from all apps, everything that can be asked of a cheap Android mobile, with very few problems and sudden closings of applications, even with apps that are beginning to be already very demanding, such as Google Maps, Twitter, Instagram and some games.

In the tests we’ve done, the View4 has had enough problems to run Android games of the most demanding, such as PUBG Mobile, which runs but slowly. The same does not happen with others like Brawl Stars, Clash Royale and probably neither with others of the Candy Crush style.

It is true that they are 3GB of RAM, already at the limit of what Android needs. With so little in a couple of years we can talk about a mobile with insufficient capacity to run the OS with guarantees, hence the majority of brands are already making the leap to 4GB.

Many more pre-installed apps than would be desirable

The trend within the Android world is towards simplicity. Even Chinese brands that once sold bloatware-laden mobiles (the pre-installed apps that hardly anyone uses) have been slowly cleaning their Android customization capabilities.

These services make the mobile use more battery, work worse and have less base storage capacity. In addition, some of them cannot even be uninstalled, giving the almost second-hand mobile feeling, that you open it and is full of games and apps that no one has asked for.

Unfortunately, Wiko includes several of these applications in its Android customization layer, which is based on Android 10, and that’s good news.

The upside is that despite all this bloatware, the fluidity seems to be unaffected, or at least not much. We do not know how the mobile would work without all these “Wiko services” but it does work quite fast, as we have already analyzed in the performance section.

The Wiko services consist of a fairly basic Game Mode, the gestures and several technical service menus that, to be honest, could have been implemented in a different way and without entailing various unsolicited apps and games.

Yes it is true that the brand has not just touched up the interface of Android 10 stock, that is, that the menus, colors and elements continue where Google has put them.

Discreet but successful camera

The headline of this section of the review of the Wiko View4 is quite descriptive: you can’t expect to get great results with your camera, but quite decent, although with a marked tendency to over saturate color in all photos. You can see the original screenshots here.

As it usually happens with entry-level mobiles, in broad daylight it captures color quite well, with well-defined textures and good sharpness, but things change a lot at night. The quality plummets and you start to see images with a lot of grain, something that as we say is normal if we take into account the specifications of your camera.

It has three lenses: the main one (13 Mpx), the wide-angle lens (5 Mpx) and the one with the bookeh or portrait effect (2 Mpx). With these three you can play to get the most out of the camera in different situations, although as we have already mentioned, much better if it is not at night.

In the photos that we attach, the results can be seen much better in different circumstances, although it is clearly observed that the tone is in some cases exaggeratedly intense.

The recurring problem with IA Mode

It is not the first time that we have encountered this problem on mobiles that use AI to enhance the photos of their camera: the colors come out very saturated.

This goes so far as to be unrealistic, and it shows a lot. If you see the image comparison that we attach below these lines you can see that the AI ​​image is far from natural, but is forced so that the colors stand out.

On these lines you can slide to see the difference between a photo with or without articular intelligence. Through the software, colors such as red are made, although we can attest that the strawberry was not that red.

The use of AI is not bad in certain circumstances, but it is about a camera capturing the image as it is seen by the human eye, and not excessively distorting its color or saturation.

Luckily, you can choose to use this AI Mode or not, although in photos in which we do not use it, it also gets oversaturated, especially with vivid colors such as green.

Wiko, what about my portrait selfies?

There is a notable absence in the camera software of the Wiko View4, and it is (as you probably already intuit) the portrait mode in selfies. Surprisingly, you can apply it with the rear camera, but not with the front one, something that is still strange since it is with this that most of the selfies are taken.

This may undoubtedly be due to the limitations of the front lens hardware, although at least some bookeh mode could have been attempted through software, even if the results were much more modest. The same goes for the wide angle, not available with the front camera.

As for the portrait mode in photos with the main camera, we can safely say that the results are very discreet, with a blur that in many cases even blurs areas such as the arms, with quite big difficulties to recognize the object that is in the foreground.

It can be adjusted to increase or decrease the bookeh effect, but it always runs into the same problem, which makes portraits overly artificial.

More than two days of autonomy

Having a mobile that exceeds the day of battery life is becoming normal, luckily, although until recently it was not. That results in some brands wanting to go further, up to two and even three days of battery life, something difficult to achieve.

In the case of the Wiko View4, although the brand stipulates a duration of three days on its own website, our experience tells us that it moves rather around 48 hours. It depends on the use you give it, but if you enter social networks several hours a day and spend a reasonable part of your time glued to your mobile, it is difficult for you to get to three days, although if you save a lot on screen brightness and use the mode saving is possible.

This is a point in favor of this phone, especially for those users tired of having to stick to the charger, plug or Power Bank.

Of course, it must be borne in mind that a good part of the autonomy secret lies in its 5,000 mAh battery capacity, and that has an immediate consequence: charging is somewhat slower than would be desirable. It takes about three hours, and that without using it at all during this time.

They are 10W of maximum power what their charger provides, something that knows little in a context in which many low-cost devices already come with 15 and up to 20W of fast charge.

Very limited in connectivity

In this section is where the great stumbling block of this mobile occurs, with some features that are not and that for many users would mean discarding it immediately for purchase, a real shame since in the other aspects it is quite balanced.

The main drawback is that this mobile does not have an NFC chip for mobile payments. It is true that few mobile phones less than 200 euros have it, although little by little they are becoming more and more, especially Xioami and realme.

You can not make mobile payments with it is a delay if you come from a phone that did have NFC, and that shows when you get used to paying without having to take out your wallet.

Another downside that can be put is that it comes with microUSB, a connection standard that is gradually becoming obsolete. There are already few new devices that bet on it, so it is not understood that Wiko has stagnated on this cable.

Luckily, in the commitment to standards that are disappearing the minijack is kept, good news.

As time goes by it will be less likely that someone can lend you a charger if you need it, but this type of USB port is also somewhat slower to transfer data than Type C.

At least it does have FM Radio and Dual SIM, so It cannot be said that the connectivity device is an absolute debacle, although it is a black point in its benefits..

A good low-cost mobile facing fierce competition

In general, we can say that the Wiko View4 more than meets expectations if we consider that its price is much less than 200 euros. It is a very competitive strip, with several Xiaomi mobiles that are devastating in sales and that surpass you in things like fast charging or screen resolution.

However, despite the fact that the Asian brand is the inevitable yardstick, not everything can be compared to their mobile phones nor are their phones the best in each section. For example, the Wiko View4 battery is surely one of the best you can find for the price it has.

Its design is quite attractive as well as resistant, so in the aesthetic section you can not fault it.

Today, the main problem you have is perhaps not the competition from other similar mobiles, but for very little more you can get mobiles with fast charge and NFC, to give an example of two things that we have sorely missed.