Juan Angulo (Madrid, 1974) has seen the digital tsunami in the front row. A decade ago – when he was CEO of the Spanish subsidiary of Warner Bros, the audiovisual entertainment giant – he saw the collapse of DVD (and other physical formats) as new online audiovisual platforms made their way into the market. “Technology has transformed everything,” he says.

Angulo did not want to be another victim of that revolution. That is how in 2014 he resigned from the American multinational and, along with two childhood friends, he launched into the venture. “We were looking for the development of applications that could solve business problems,” he argues. That was the first seed of what is now WikiFarmacia, an app for mobile devices that offers informative content to all professionals in the pharmaceutical sector. “They call us the Netflix of pharmacies,” says the CEO of CrowdChecking, a company that forged WikiFarmacia in 2015 and now reaches some 20,000 professionals, out of a total of 80,000 who serve the more than 22,000 apothecaries scattered throughout Spanish territory.

The tool has a simple concept. Through it, specialists access various audiovisual content ranging from the preservation of medications and regulatory updates to issues related to the recent health crisis caused by the coronavirus. They are the same employees of the pharmacies who propose the topics of the capsules, which before being published are reviewed by a council made up of several specialists in the sector.

The application, formally launched on the market in 2017, is free and its business model is based on sponsorship agreements that it has closed with medical laboratories. “Between 10% and 15% of the content published in the app has one behind, but also different institutions in the sector. With them and the pharmacists the contents are produced ”, details Angulo.

Currently, the company has made the platform, its network of collaborators and the rest of its resources available to the General Council of Pharmaceutical Colleges, which has found in it a direct way to resolve doubts (in real time) on relevant aspects related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The application has experienced a 30% increase in use in the last month, due to the health emergency. “When the crisis started it was chaos, nobody knew what to do,” he says.

Through the platform, Angulo explains, the Council now transmits messages ranging from basic hygiene rules to specific protocols in case of contagion in the establishment. “In difficult times it is when it is most noticeable if a technological proposal really offers added value,” he concludes.

Next steps

WikiFarmacia now seeks to open a gap in the Italian and Portuguese market. Here in Spain, the goal is to close 2020 with more than 30,000 users.

In the future, it wants to reach the more than 80,000 pharmacy employees in the country. But it also seeks to explore new services. “We are working on integrating a job bank and a training marketplace. In addition, we intend to create the Netflix of veterinarians, opticians and those professions in which there is something relevant to tell, “says Angulo.

