Wikipedia in Spanish turns 20 with nearly 1.7 million articles published

It has more than 5,000 active users and has received 16,000 million visits in the last year

It has been set as a goal for the future to become an “inclusive and collaborative” wikipedia

The Wikipedia website in Spanish was created on May 20, 2001 and since then about 1.7 million articles have been published in this language and more than 960 million words, as they collect on the page dedicated to this event.

16,000 million visits in the last years

The anniversary also celebrates the more than 5,000 active users that this version of the ‘online’ and collaborative encyclopedia has, which in the last year alone has had 16,000 million visits.

“Wikipedia in Spanish is not owned by a country or an association: it belongs to all people and not only to Spanish-speakers,” said Florencia Claes, vice president of the Wikimedia Spain association, who points out that it is “a huge community that builds from their towns and cities, giving a global dimension to this collective project “.

Looking ahead, Claes notes that the objective is to “think about inclusion strategies and how to collect the sum of human knowledge” to arrive at an “inclusive and collaborative Wikipedia, but for real”.

This anniversary follows the one that Wikipedia celebrated on January 15, when the encyclopedia was launched 20 years ago.