WikiLeaks founder portrait sold at auction for 1 bitcoin

Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, received political asylum in 2012 at the Ecuadorian embassy in London. In 2019 his protection was withdrawn and, since then, he has been detained in London for alleged computer crimes. Now his face was immortalized in a portrait made with one dollar bills that was sold for 1 bitcoin.

The face of the defender of freedom of expression was perfectly delineated in the United States paper money, a country that also raised legal charges against Assange. The black and white illustration that was auctioned on the Scarce City platform.

Pascal Boyart, who made this work of art, congratulated the winner of the auction, identified as SatoshiAssange, who on March 30, 2021 offered 1 bitcoin. Boyart commented that he was very happy about the fact. “Thank you all very much for making this auction possible. The winning bid was for 1 BTC and I hope it helps Assange, “he said.

One of Boyart’s followers pointed out on the social network that the artist’s work to generate awareness and funds for the fight that continues with the hashtag #FreeAssange (Freedom to Assange) is incredible. “The work is well done artistically and humanly,” he said.

Stella Morris, who identifies herself on her Twitter account as “partner of political prisoner Julian Assange,” thanked Boyart and the winning bidder for their “generous contribution to Julian’s fight for freedom.”

According to Morris the 30% of the proceeds can be used by Assange to pay the legal costs to defend against the United States appeal.

30% of the proceeds from this auction will go to the legal defense of Assange. Sources: scarcedotcity / twitter.com.

BTC donations to WikiLeaks increased

In 2019, when Julian Assange was arrested in England, the amount of BTC donations to WikiLeaks increased. On that occasion, more than 80 donations to your Bitcoin address for this purpose, a fact that can be verified by a blockchain explorer. It is observed that, up to that date, said address had received a total of 197 transactions. The oldest of them was registered on February 20, 2018. That is, in 14 months it received just over 100 transactions, while in the last hours of the day the note was written, more than 80 transactions were recorded.

Later, in 2020, the British justice denied Assange’s extradition to the United States, after considering the mental health problems that the accused presented since his arrest.

The sentence, given by Judge Vanessa Baraitser, indicates that the extradition of Assange would be “a procedural abuse”, because according to the guidelines of the British justice, the Extradition Treaty between the two countries prohibits it from being for political crimes.

WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson celebrated Baraitser’s decision by assuring that this «It is a victory for Julian, but it is not a victory for journalism. The US government should drop its appeal and release Julian. “