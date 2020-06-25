© Provided by the Associated Press

In this May 1, 2019 image, the facades of the buildings are reflected in a window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is removed from a court in London. (AP Photo / Matt Dunham, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The WikiLeaks founder attempted to recruit hackers at conferences in Europe and Asia to supply confidential information to his website, including military secrets, according to a new indictment announced by the Justice Department on Wednesday.

The new complaint, which replaces the previous one, does not contain additional charges to the 18 that the Justice Department issued last year. However, prosecutors say it highlights Assange’s efforts to obtain and disseminate confidential information, accusations that represent the basis of the criminal charges against him.

Assange was arrested last year after being expelled from the Ecuadorian embassy in London and is currently the lynchpin of an extradition dispute over whether or not he should be sent to the United States.

The Justice Department accused him last year of conspiring with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning in one of the largest breaches of confidential information in United States history.

The agency claims that the WikiLeaks founder damaged national security by publishing hundreds of thousands of confidential documents, including diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, which harmed the United States and its allies, and helped its adversaries.

Assange maintains that he carried out journalistic work protected by the First Amendment. His attorneys have argued that the federal charges of espionage and computer misuse have political undertones and constitute an abuse of authority.

The allegations in the new indictment focus on conferences held in 2009 in the Netherlands and Malaysia in which, according to the prosecution, Assange and one of his WikiLeaks partners attempted to recruit hackers who could access confidential information, including material from a list of « Most Wanted Leaks » published on the WikiLeaks website.

According to the new indictment, he told potential candidates that they were exempt from legal responsibility for their actions, unless they belonged to the United States Army.

During a conference in Malaysia, called the « Hack in the Box Security Conference, » Assange told attendees: « I was a famous teenage hacker in Australia, I’ve read emails from generals since I was 17 years old. »

Barry Pollack, one of Assange’s attorneys, said he wanted to review the allegation before commenting on it.