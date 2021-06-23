Wijnaldum will wear a special bracelet in support of the LGTBI movement

06/23/2021 at 5:00 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Georginio Wijnaldum, captain of the Netherlands team, will wear a special bracelet during the round of 16 of the European Championship, which will be played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. As announced by the ‘Oranje’ through a statement, On the bracelet you can read the inscription ‘One Love’ in support of the LGTBI movement.

This measure was born in response to the law approved by the government of Viktor Orban in Hungary, that prohibits making any reference to homosexuality in schools and in television programs directed at minors. The European Commission, chaired by Ursula von der Leyen, has announced that it will open a file against Hungary in response to a law that violates LGTBI rights.

In a statement released by the Netherlands national team, Wijnaldum explained the importance of wearing this bracelet. “By wearing this bracelet, we as Oranje want to emphasize that we are for inclusion and connection.. We are against any form of exclusion and discrimination. In this way, we hope to support all people who feel discriminated against in any part of the world. “

The brand new signing of PSG is not the first footballer to echo this message. Manuel Neuer, captain of the German team, wore a rainbow flag armband in the match against Portugal, and everything indicates that he will wear it again against Hungary. In fact, the city of Munich intended to illuminate the Allianz Arena, which will host the clash between Hungary and Germany, with the colors of the rainbow, but UEFA has rejected this proposal.