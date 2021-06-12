Wijnaldum leaves a stick to FC Barcelona and reveals why he chose PSG

After the effervescence that it caused among the fans of FC Barcelona by leaving them ‘thrown’ to choose the PSG of France, the captain of the Netherlands Soccer Team, Gini Wijnaldum, revealed that it was not easy to choose the Parisian team over the Catalans, but that it was the speed of the French to negotiate and their attractive sports project, which made him choose them over the Spanish.

The Wijnaldum’s ‘rejection’ to Barcelona The Blaugrana fans did not sit well at all, who ‘thanked’ that the Dutchman will not arrive at the club as a reinforcement, as he had shown that economic interest was more important than the sports car, this according to their ‘appreciation’.

“It was very difficult. I negotiated for 5 weeks until I made a final decision. PSG were a little faster and the project they had called me. It was a difficult decision because Barcelona was very interested in me,” said the former Liverpool player. , 30 years old.

On the eve of the Netherlands’ European debut against Ukraine, the Netherlands captain added that he is glad that he was able to sort out his transfer before the competition because “during this tournament you have and want to be focused.”

“I had to make some difficult decisions, yes, it was very difficult. They are two big, very big clubs. And you would want to play for both of them. But in the end I decided on PSG. It was a great relief to be able to make the decision before it started. the tournament, “said Wijnaldum, who has 75 caps for the Netherlands.

The player, who was free this summer, has signed with PSG until 2024.

