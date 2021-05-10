Wijnaldum is loved by Bayern

05/10/2021

On at 20:54 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The representative of Georginio Wijnaldum, Humphry Nijman, has left on the table the option that the Liverpool midfielder ends up signing for Bayern for Sport 1: “Wijnaldum is a free agent and keeps all options open. Bayern are a great club. If you’re interested in him, don’t hesitate to talk to us.”.

The Dutch, who is completing his fifth season in Liverpool, you have not renewed your contract yet and everything indicates that will leave for free at the end of the season. In addition to Bayern, which is not the first time that he has appeared in action, FC Barcelona has also shown interest in the player in recent months, despite the fact that he tried to sign him in the summer.

Wijnaldum is a midfielder with a powerful physique and a great ability to drive, plus a good long displacement. Well known to Ronald Koeman during his time in the national team, the ex of the Newcastle would be an interesting reinforcement for the medullary for his relation quality-price in a market directly affected by Covid-19. Although the irruption of Ilaix Moriba could end up tilting the balance to the opposite side.

An essential piece on the Jürgen Klopp slate

Dutch is one of Liverpool’s most important players. Signed in the summer of 2016 in exchange for 20 million euros, the former Feyenoord or PSV is an essential for Jürgen Klopp in the core: This season he has played a total of 47 games and has only been left out in one of the Champions League and another in the Carabao Cup.

Since his arrival, the midfielder has played 233 games with the elastic net in five seasons and has scored 22 goals, in addition to distributing a total of 16 assists. At 30, Georginio Wijnaldum faces what may be his last stage as a player away from Anfield, where he has won a Premier and a Champions League.