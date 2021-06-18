“Wijnaldum does not win games”

06/18/2021 at 5:48 PM CEST

Wijnaldum’s departure from Liverpool hurts Klopp more than John Barnes. That’s for sure. For the German, the Dutchman has been a key piece in recent seasons while for the legend ‘red’ he has been nothing more than ‘a hard-working midfielder’ Liverpool can easily replace. Question of perspectives.

Asked how the Dutchman’s departure for Liverpool will affect next season, Barnes has taken away all the importance of the world: “He has been a fantastic player for Liverpool, but it will not be a great surprise for the club. Gini does not win you games, In general. The three in the front do it and the four in the back. They will miss him, but they will miss Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez or Alisson more. Wijnaldum is not Kevin De Bruyne or David Silva, can be replaced. ”

Harsh statements to refer to a player who has been key in Liverpool’s successes in recent years. Klopp has considered him an irreplaceable fixture and the number of games per season is there. Although all that matters little to Barnes.

“Gini is a hard-working midfielder, of whom Liverpool have several. He did not play every week, and Liverpool have Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Thiago and Fabinho, it is not a position that should worry, “he said.