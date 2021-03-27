Wijnaldum denies information about his signing for FC Barcelona

Concentrate with your selection

Liverpool FC midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum denied on Tuesday having reached an agreement to sign for FC Barcelona for next season.

“You will always talk about those things and about my future, but as I have said on other occasions, I have no news yet,” the footballer told the Dutch television channel NOS.

The 30-year-old Dutch player ends his contract with Liverpool this summer and has not yet renewed, which places him as one of the most valuable professionals who will be released on June 30. It would be an identical case to that of the young Spanish center-back Eric García, who is also close to returning free of charge to FC Barcelona since his relationship with Manchester City ends in a few months.

Messi, Ramos: most valuable players who end their contract in 2021

25 Luka Modric – Real Madrid – Market value: € 10 M

& copy imago images

Data updated on March 24, 2021

24 Jérôme Boateng – Bayern – Market value: € 10m

& copy imago images

23 Ryan Bertrand – Southampton – Market value: € 10m

& copy imago images

22 Joshua King – Everton – Market value: € 10m

& copy imago images

21 Vincent Aboubakar – Besiktas JK – Market value: € 10 million

& copy imago images

20 Marko Dmitrovic – SD Eibar – Market value: € 10 M

& copy imago images

19 Óscar Mingueza – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 10 million

& copy imago images

18 Nikola Maksimovic – SSC Napoli – € 12 M

& copy imago images

17 Rui Silva – Granada CF – Market value: € 12 M

& copy imago images

16 Sergio Ramos – Real Madrid – € 14 M

& copy imago images

15 Elseid Hysaj – SSC Naples – € 14 M

& copy TM / imago images

14 Lucas Vázquez – Real Madrid – € 15 M

& copy imago images

13 Santos Borré – River Plate – € 15 M

& copy imago images

12 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – AS Roma – € 20 M

& copy imago images

11 Moussa Marega – Porto – € 20 M

& copy imago images

10 Julian Draxler – PSG – € 20 M

& copy imago images

9 Eric García – Manchester City – € 20 M

& copy imago images

8 Sergio Agüero – Manchester City – € 25 M

& copy imago images

7 Florian Thauvin – Marseille – € 32 M

& copy imago images

6 Georginio Wijnaldum – Liverpool – € 35 M

& copy imago images

5 Hakan Calhanoglu – AC Milan – € 35m

& copy imago images

4 Memphis Depay – Lyon – € 45 M

& copy imago images

3 David Alaba – Bayern Munich – € 55m

& copy imago images

2 Gianluigi Donnarumma – AC Milan – € 60m

& copy imago images

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – € 80 M

& copy imago images

Georginio Wijnaldum would be the first signing of Joan Laporta

Wijnaldum, who is concentrating with the Netherlands team for the qualifying matches for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, said he has read the information linking him to the Spanish club.

“That is said in the media, but I have no news. When there are, I will talk about them, but there is no news. Now I am here to talk about the matches against Turkey, Latvia and Gibraltar, ”he replied.

According to the English newspaper The Sunday Times, Barcelona would have reached a preliminary agreement with him to incorporate him into its squad this summer. Wijnaldum, a 70-time Netherlands caps, joined Liverpool in 2016 from Newcastle United for € 27.5 million.

Jota, Salah or Van Dijk: Liverpool FC’s most expensive signings

15 Luis Suárez – 10/11 – signed from Ajax – Cost: € 26.5 M

& copy imago images

14 Georginio Wijnaldum – 16/17 – signed from Newcastle – Cost: € 27.5m

& copy imago images

13 Adam Lallana – 14/15 – signed from Southampton – Cost: € 31m

& copy Getty Images

12 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – 17/18 – signed from Arsenal – Cost: € 38 M

& copy imago images

11 Fernando Torres – 07/08 – signed from Atlético – Cost: € 38 M

& copy imago images

10 Andy Carroll – 10/11 – signed from Newcastle – Cost: € 41m

& copy imago images

9 Roberto Firmino – 15/16 – signed from Hoffenheim – Cost: € 41m

& copy imago images

8 Sadio Mané – 16/17 – signed from Southampton – Cost: € 41.2 M

& copy imago images

7 Mohamed Salah – 17/18 – signed from AS Roma – Cost: € 42m

& copy imago images

6 Diogo Jota – 20/21 – signed from Wolverhampton – Cost: € 44.7 M

& copy imago images

5 Fabinho – 18/19 – signed from Monaco – Cost: € 45m

& copy imago images

4 Christian Benteke – 15/16 – signed from Aston Villa – Cost: € 46.5m

& copy imago images

3 Naby Keïta – 18/19 – signed from RB Leipzig – Cost: € 60 M

& copy imago images

2 Alisson – 18/19 – signed from AS Roma – Cost: € 62.5m

& copy imago images

1 Virgil van Dijk – 17/18 – signed from Southampton – Cost: € 84.7 M

& copy imago images

Raised in the quarry at Sparta Rotterdam, Wijnaldum passed through Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven before landing in England. This season he has played 40 games with the ‘Reds’ and has scored three goals.

