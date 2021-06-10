Wiip joins Todd MacFarlane for Spawn spin-off series Sam and Twitch

The project of adapt Sam and Twitch, characters from the Spawn universe, receives a new push. For years, Todd McFarlane has been trying to make a series adaptation of this pair of detectives, just as he is trying with Spawn. However, since 2018 it is known that this project was completely paralyzed. There was no progress, until now.

Wiip, the independent studio behind HBO’s “Mare of Easttown,” has teamed up with director and producer Todd MacFarlane to develop this series adaptation of Sam and Twitch.

The project will specifically focus on Detectives Sam Burke and “Twitch” Williams, the two most popular human characters from the Spawn Univers, who have sold hundreds of millions of copies in more than 120 countries around the world, and recently earned the Guinness World Record for longest-lived comic book author. His debut came in Spawn # 1 in 1992.

Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg, known for being the creators and directors of Epix’s “Condor” series, will adapt the project and serve as executive producers. McFarlane and Sean Canino will also serve as executive producers for McFarlane Films, along with wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal.

My two detective characters Sam Burke and “Twitch” Williams appeared in the first issue of SPAWN # 1 in 1992. Since then, they have become fan favorites and have become their own comic series over the years. years, ”McFarlane said in a statement. His stories, which mix traditional black crime with the supernatural, is a combination that I have always thought could be an entertaining television drama. The addition of Wiip and the creative abilities of Jason Smilovic and Todd Katzberg make for a very compelling team that we hope will lead to the entertaining series that we know it can be. If you like weird, scary and humorous detective stories, this will be your cup of tea!

Via information | Deadline | The Hollywood Reporter