The platform, called OpenRoaming, has been launched by the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA), and is made up of a group of federated networks that allow users to stay connected within the same network, even if they change their access point and without having to reconnect or re-enter credentials.

OpenRoaming: automatic change from 4G or 5G to WiFi

Identification is done only once, usually through a mobile operator. Once configured, the mobile automatically connects to the best network available to it at all times, be it 4G, 5G or WiFi. And without having to make any manual connection, doing everything automatically. Currently something similar happens, but with this system for example we can log in once in a public WiFi, and continue using it in other places where it is available as public areas and even companies when entering interior areas. The security protocol used by OpenRoaming is WPA2.

Thus, among the advantages that we find with this network we have a higher speed, a more reliable connection indoors, and a lower battery consumption. In addition, WiFi can be used to locate people indoors such as in a shopping center or knowing how to get to a specific place within a building.

The technology has been successfully tested by Cisco in Scotland, and has been launched commercially at Canary Wharf in London. Project members include companies such as Airmesh, Airties, Aprecomm, American Tower, Aptilo, AT&T, Boingo Wireless, Broadcom Inc, Cisco, Cityroam, Comcast, Commscope, Deutsche Telekom, Eduroam, Eleven Software, GlobalReachTechnology, Google, Hub One , Hughes Systique Corp, Intel Corporation, IT&E, m3connect, Nomosphere, Orange, Purple Wifi, Samsung, Single Digits, Sun Global, Veniam, WifiCoin and Zephyrtel.

WiFi in public spaces, one of the great beneficiaries

These networks can also be added to existing services, in addition to being able to create new business models from scratch. They are currently looking for more operators and companies to join the consortium. Free WiFi can be highly benefited by this network, since it can increase its coverage and reach beyond a few access points in a specific area, and create a better distributed group of connections.

OpenRoaming is open today for commercial use, and it will be an open standard that any company or operator can implement on its network. We will see how many operators will use it in the coming years. At the Paris Olympics in 2024 they hope to be able to offer this connectivity to all visitors.