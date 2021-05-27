WiFi signals could power small electronic devices

While the mutual synchronization of multiple torque oscillators would be one way to overcome this problemCurrently, existing schemes, such as short-range magnetic coupling between multiple STOs, have spatial restrictions.

On the other hand, the long-range electrical timing using vortex oscillators is limited in frequency responses of only a few hundred MHz. Furthermore, it also requires dedicated current sources for the individual torque oscillators, which can end up hampering and preventing its general implementation on the chip.

In order to overcome low-frequency and spatial limitations, the team of scientists has devised a matrix in which eight STOs are connected in series. Using this matrix, the different 2.4 GHz electromagnetic radio waves (which uses WiFi) became a direct voltage signal, which was then transmitted to a capacitor with which to illuminate a 1.6-volt LED. When the capacitor was charged for only 5 seconds, it was able to illuminate the same LED for one minute after the wireless power was turned off.