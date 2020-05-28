Connectivity continues to advance and in the last two months we have had a couple of quite interesting developments that have not yet been applied to marketable products. At the beginning of the year the standard arrived Bluetooth 5.2 to improve various aspects, including power consumption, and we recently attended the landing of the WiFi 6E.

With this WiFi 6E, the wireless spectrum of WiFi 6 is extended to cover the 6GHz frequency, allowing, among other things, the birth of tri-band connections: 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz. Now Qualcomm has announced two new chips for its future processors that incorporate just this. FastConnect 6700 and FastConnect 6900 arrive.

Up to 3.6Gpbs WiFi speed and 7 channels of 160Mhz

Qualcomm says that in recent years we have witnessed a boom in the consumption of content through the Internet never seen before, and that is why they are focusing their efforts on the connectivity section. Video streaming has gained a lot of weight as video calls and cloud games claim their share of the pie. Not to mention the augmented reality that bases a good part of its efficiency on having a wide and fast connectivity.

Thus, the North American manufacturer presents its new connectivity chips, the FastConnnect 6700 and FastConnect 6900. Two chips designed to embed in the company’s upcoming SoCs, both in the super medium ranges and in the high ranges, so perhaps we will see the second one, the 6900, on board a futuristic Snapdragon 875 before the end of 2020. If so, we would already know that the Qualcomm chip would arrive with WiFi 6E and with Bluetooth 5.2, minimum.

“With more devices accessing public and home Wi-Fi networks today, new Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 technology features are poised to meet modern connectivity challenges,” says Kinder Liu, Vice President of OnePlus. . “The high-speed connectivity, ultra-low latency and superior Bluetooth audio features offered by Qualcomm® FastConnect 6900 and 6700 mobile connectivity systems will provide users with extreme connectivity and an audio experience with enhanced network capacity and efficiency by supporting multi-user access. “

The new Qualcomm FastConnect also specialize in optimizing the connection to obtain the lowest possible latency both in its WiFi 6E aspect and in that of Bluetooth 5.2, the latter also being compatible with low-consumption audio, Bluetooth LE. The 6700 and 6900 of Qualcomm allow to take advantage up to 7 channels of 160MHz (and 60 channels of 20MHz) to cover the spectrum between 5.9GHz and 7.1GHz.

With the addition of the 6GHz channel, the new processors become tri-band with 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz

The entire 6GHz channel will be at the service of our future mobile phones that, thanks to the WiFi 6E connectivity added to these chips, the FastConnect 6700 and 6900, will be able to offer WiFi speeds of up to 3.6Gbps (3Gbps on the 6700) in addition to other advantages such as MU-MIMO or compatibility with OFDMA. And as we said before, it is confirmed that triple-band connections can be created with smartphones that mount these Qualcomm connectivity chips.

The Bluetooth 5.2 part of the FastConnect 6700 and 6900 will offer compatibility with Qualcomm aptX audio and will allow you to stream audio to multiple devices at the same time with dual Bluetooth antennas, what Qualcomm calls “One-to-many broadcast”. The two chips arrive built with 14-nanometer processes, which will improve consumption by up to 50% compared to previous generations of FastConnect chips.

Qualcomm’s new communications chips, the FastConnect 6700 and FastConnect 6900, are currently in the final stages of testing and modeling, and will enter production during the second half of this year 2020. We assume, therefore, that they will be available to get on board the future Snapdragon 876 if necessary, which should be presented in Hawaii, or online, next December.