         WiFi 6 devices can be faster without the need for a new standard

In late February of this year, the WiFi Alliance decided that its latest standard, WiFi 6, could give one step forward in version 1.5 form thanks to the adoption of part of the radio spectrum that was not yet licensed. The association thus proposed the creation of the new WiFi 6e standard for the future, and received the support of various companies.

However, it appears that all of this can change if the latest proposal that has been put on the FCC table is approved. Said proposal would seek expand the spectrum available for existing WiFi 6, and thus achieve speed improvement thanks to the gain in bandwidth for devices and chips that already exist on the market.

30% faster with a software update

The WiFi 6e standard was designed, and still is, to take WiFi 6 a step further thanks to the occupation of a new strip, now free, of the radio spectrum used by WiFi connections. A step that would be located adjacent to that of WiFi 6, which in turn coexists with that of WiFi 5 and 4, and so on.

If the proposal is approved, WiFi 6 would go to occupy the band studied for WiFi 6e

WiFi 6e should occupy a range of 1.2GHz included between the frequencies of 5,925GHz and 7,125GHz. With these additional 1.2GHz, WiFi 6e connectivity would achieve for itself an additional 14 channels of 80MHz, or 7 channels of 160MHz for the transmission of the heaviest files.

In total, we would talk about a theoretical speed increase close to 30% Regarding a WiFi 6 that is already noticeably faster than the WiFi 5 that we know and how widespread it is today. If the FCC proposal is approved, WiFi 6 would occupy these additional 1.2GHz, increasing the maximum connection speed for compatible devices.

And if this is approved, a software update would suffice for routers, mobile phones and other devices that already operate in the WiFi 6 standard, and would be ready to increase their maximum speed. We will see what finally happens in a proposal that seems set for next April 23.

