Wife’s Bodyguard Advances His Release Date

Hitman: The wife’s bodyguard advances its release date by 2 months, now you can enjoy this movie in a few months

Hitman: Wife’s Bodyguard is the sequel to the 2017 action movie called Hitman: The Bodyguard starring Ryan reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson, has had its release date advanced earlier this summer. This long-awaited sequel features bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid caught again on another dangerous mission, this time with the wife of Darius’s mercenary, Sonia played by the great actress. Salma Hayek who will be in danger. As Bryce tries to protect this dangerous couple, this trio finds themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful criminal, played by the great actor Antonio Banderas.

Fundraising for the first film

The bodyguard of Hitman made more than $ 176 million worldwide, with plans for a sequel the following year, and director Patrick Hughes will return for the sequel. Hitman: Wife’s Bodyguard which was originally scheduled for launch on August 28, 2020, but was delayed for almost an entire year to August 20, 2021 due to the international health crisis. However, the new release date of the film was advanced two months.

When will Hitman: The Wife’s Bodyguard premiere?

For the first time in a long time Hitman: Wife’s Bodyguard it will appear in something similar in a packed theatrical list. The film now opens just five days after the recently altered release date for In the heights, and less than two weeks after The incantation: the devil made me do it, reaches HBO Max and to theaters. Hitman: Wife’s Bodyguard now also opens two days before the last Pixar movie, Luca, premiered on Disney Plus. For the first time in a long time, it seems that theaters will soon be filled with exciting new movies. Hitman: Wife’s Bodyguard It will be released in theaters on June 16.

Other projects by Salma Hayek

It was recently announced that the Colombian Hayek will not only be involved in Hitman: Wife’s Bodyguard, It will also be featured in Captain America: The Winter Soldier’s Frank Grillo, Will You Be Able To Forgive Me? It’s by Richard E. Grant, Game of Thrones, Tom Hopper, and The Tudors Gabriella Wright. Additionally, Morgan Freeman joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

Synopsis for Hitman: Wife’s Bodyguard

Michael Bryce (Ryan reynolds) saved Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) and himself from certain death. But there are still unfinished business between this duo and Darius’s wife, Sonia (Salma Hayek). One of the world’s most dangerous murderers has just been released from prison, but she is unwilling to enjoy freedom without her husband’s company. Darius and Sonia will once again entangle Michael in a new mission, this time trying to save Europe from a powerful villain (Antonio Flags).