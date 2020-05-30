15 minutes. This Friday was not the best day for Derek Chauvin, from Minneapolis. After his arrest and prosecution for the death of African American George Floyd, during his arrest last Monday, his wife announced that he is divorcing.

Chauvin is the white police officer who, as seen in videos recorded by passers-by, keeps Floyd subdued on the ground, climbing on him and with his knee on his neck for several minutes, without attending to his pleas that he cannot breathe, until that an ambulance arrives and takes him away with no signs of life.

A lawyer representing Kellie Chauvin said that her representative, “devastated” by the death of the African American, decided to “dissolve her marriage” with the former police officer.

“Tonight I spoke to Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Floyd’s death and his sympathy goes to his family and all those who suffer this tragedy, “explained the lawyer.

“Although Mrs. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her entire family have security and privacy at this time,” he added.

Before his wife’s divorce announcement, state Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced that Chauvin, 44, was arrested by criminal police personnel.

After which, Hennepin (Minnesota) County Attorney Mike Freeman revealed that he filed charges of murder and reckless manslaughter against the former police officer, who was expelled from the police along with the other three colleagues who participated in the events.

“We can only press charges for a case when we have enough admissible evidence to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt,” the prosecutor explained to justify why he had taken so long to present the charges.

Floyd’s death

Floyd, 46, died when Chauvin arrested him on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket. Your fortune generated violent protests in recent days that spread to other capitals.

Thousands of people on Saturday defied the curfew in place in Minneapolis and again protested Floyd’s death. In fact, many consider the event one more example of police violence against the African-American community and that sparked citizen outrage.

Protests were also recorded in New York, Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and in Washington, among other cities.