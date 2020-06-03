The dire case of the police attack he suffered George Floyd It has gone around the world, but also the responsible officer, Derek Chauvin became the number one enemy.

As a result, the wife of the police officer who attacked the man from the black community decided to release a statement to report the request for divorce which issued to Chauvin.

Kellie Chauvin, the beauty queen wife of ex Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin, files for divorce from him the same day he is arrested. pic.twitter.com/Oh3onDqW8C – Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 30, 2020

Kellie Chauvin He requested the separation of his partner and considered it as an “irremediable breakup”, this according to a set of judicial documents that came to light.

The couple of the police officer who brutally killed George Floyd On May 28, she decided to request Derek’s separation a few days before they turned 10 together.

This is the statement released by Kellie Chauvin, wife of the police officer who killed George Floyd

In addition to the divorce petition, the woman asked the legal authorities for a name change; Well, she will stop wearing Chauvin’s nickname and now she will have her maiden name: May Thao or May Xiong.

“The marriage cannot be saved,” said the legal advisers to Kellie Chauvin, who asked to separate from Derek Chauvin days before he is charged with third degree murder.

Kellie Chauvin — the wife of the officer involved in the death of George Floyd — sends her condolences to the victim’s family and announces she is divorcing her husband Derek. pic.twitter.com/vJZptSm8Xm – Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) May 30, 2020

Kellie’s attorneys say there is no fraudulent reason for the woman to seek a name change; he simply wants to break off any relationship with the police officer responsible for the death of George Floyd.

In a statement, Chauvin’s wife said she was devastated by Floyd’s death and “sends her deepest condolences to her family, loved ones and is with all who are suffering from this tragedy,” said attorney Amanda Mason-Sekula.

With information from Infobae

