Wiesberger continues to lead and Larrazábal sinks

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger (14 under par) continues to lead, with a stroke ahead of Swede Alexander Bjork (-13), after delivering a 68-stroke card (-3) on Saturday in the third round of the Made in HimmerLand tournament of the European golf circuit that is played in Farso (Denmark).

The Spanish Pablo Larrazábal sank to twenty-fourth position after signing the pair with three birdies canceled by three bogeys.

Wiesberger, champion in title, made six birdies marred by three bogeys that will allow him to face the fourth and last day with a stroke of advantage over his main pursuer, Alexander Bjork, who finished in 66 impacts (-5).

Behind, with -11, is the English Laurie Canter (-7), without titles in his professional career, who surprised in this third round with a record of six birdies, an eagle and a bogey.

England’s Richard Bland, who at 48 recently became the oldest European Tour winner after winning the British Masters, is four shots off the head, tied for fourth place, after 66.

Of the rest of the Spaniards, they surpassed the field Sebastián García Rodríguez, Adri Arnaus (-2), Jorge Campillo and Eduardo de la Riva (-1).