Widow of the president of Haiti spoke from the US: “I am alive, thank God”

Martine Moise, widow of the president of Haiti assassinated on Wednesday, Jovenel Moise, made her first public statements on Saturday since the attack, in which she asked her country not to “lose its way.”

Martine Moise’s words come three days after she was airlifted to a Miami hospital to be treated for the serious injuries sustained early Wednesday morning when gunmen stormed the family home in Port-au-Prince, the Haitian capital. , a country that sees the political crisis it suffered with no clear succession plan on the horizon after the assassination.

“I am alive, thank God,” said Martine Moise in an audio message in Creole published on her official Twitter account, and verified as authentic for . by the Minister of Culture and Communications of Haiti, Pradel Henriquez.

“In the blink of an eye, the mercenaries entered my house and riddled my husband with bullets … without even giving him a chance to say a word,” she said.

According to Haitian authorities, a squad of 28 men (26 Colombians, many of them retired soldiers, and two Haitian-Americans) broke in and opened fire on the couple at their home.

Haitian authorities have arrested 17 assailants and killed at least three others. The rest are still at large, according to police.

So far no motive has been made public, and questions are swirling about who might have been the mastermind behind the assassination.

Martine Moise pointed to a variety of possible reasons: she said the killers had been sent by people who were displeased with her husband’s plans to provide “roads, water and electricity, a (constitutional) referendum and elections by the end of the year.” .

He suggested that perhaps those behind the assassination “don’t want to see a transition in the country.”

“I’m crying, it’s true, but we can’t let the country get lost,” he said. “We cannot let his blood … have been spilled in vain.”

With no clear direction

Moise’s assassination has thrown into chaos the already unstable Haiti, the poorest country in America.

The international community called for the presidential and legislative elections scheduled for the end of this year to go ahead.

As for the transition, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph says he remains in command.

But a group of senators, backed by opposition parties, back a plan to install Senate leader Joseph Lambert as interim president, with Ariel Henry as the new prime minister, a position Moise had already given him earlier. This week.

It’s unclear how Lambert could carry out his plan, and for now Joseph appears to have the police and other security forces on his side.

“The Constitution is clear: I have to organize elections and pass power on to someone else who is elected,” Joseph said in an interview broadcast Saturday on CNN.

US officials say Port-au-Prince has asked Washington for “security and investigation assistance,” and that FBI agents have already been dispatched.

A Haitian minister maintained that troops had also been requested, but a senior US administration official told US media that the sending of troops is excluded.

In Port-au-Prince, businesses slowly reopened and people were back on the streets – on Saturday. More than 200 people concerned about the country’s uncertain future approached the US embassy in the capital’s suburbs hoping to seek political asylum, their passports and other documents in hand.

“If the president can be assassinated here, I – a simple citizen – will not save myself. I have to ask for asylum to seek a better life elsewhere, ”Louis Limage told . outside the building.

As for Martine Moise, she promised to engage with Haitians through Facebook “in the near future.” “I will not abandon you,” he said.

With information from .