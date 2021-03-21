Widow of legislator who died of COVID-19 will occupy his seat in the US Congress

15 minutes. Republican Julia Letlow, widow of legislator Luke Letlow, who died in December due to COVID-19, will occupy her seat in the House of Representatives of the United States Congress after winning the special elections this Saturday in the 5th district of Louisiana, according to projections of the media.

The diaries of The Washington Post Y The New York Times They gave Letlow the winner, with 64.9% of the votes.

The candidate, backed by the leadership of the Republican Party in the federal Congress and former President Donald Trump, was fighting against 11 rivals in constituency 5 (northeast Louisiana). Her husband won in December, although he was not sworn in because he died of COVID-19 weeks later.

Second electoral round

This Saturday there were also special elections in District 2 of that state, which includes New Orleans and Baton Rouge, and whose seat in the Lower House of Congress was vacant since the Democrat Cedric Richmond, left it to join the Government of the president Joe biden.

Here, since none of the contenders won more than 50% of the vote, a second round will have to be held in April. This between the two most voted, Democrats Troy Carter, leader of the minority in the Upper House of Louisiana, and Karen Carter Peterson, belonging to the most left wing of the party.

Carter, who obtained the endorsement of Richmond, obtained 36.4% of the vote, and Carter Peterson, with 22.9%.

In this way, since Democrats have a slim majority in the US House of Representatives with 219 legislators compared to 211 Republicans, this margin will be temporarily tighter until the second round is held for the 2nd district of Louisiana.

There was little doubt on this day about which party would win those two seats, since District 2 is a Democratic majority and 5 is Republican.