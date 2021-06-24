Widmer, on the duel against France: “We will not hide”

06/24/2021 at 9:24 PM CEST

The Swiss team learned last night that it will face a ‘bogeyman’ like France in the round of 16 of the Eurocup. The Helvetians were one of the best third and They will now face the current world champion and European runner-up.

“Everyone expects (the French) to pass easily. We can play freely and we won’t hide, but we also have something to lose & rdquor ;, Silvan Widmer told the media after the morning session on Thursday.

Vladimir Petkovic’s side finished the group stage on Sunday, so they will have more rest than Deschamps’. It is not something that I think is going to affect physical marvels like Mbappé and company. “It is an express train. It has incredible speed & rdquor;said about the PSG striker.

“You cannot take him one on one. You always have to duplicate it. As a defense you also need the help of the & rdquor; team, said the right-hander from Basel.

Widmer explained that they have not analyzed anything in particular from the last game in France: “No, I don’t need that. We have already seen Mbappé and Griezmann several times during the week in the Champions League. I know its strengths, but also its weaknesses & rdquor;.