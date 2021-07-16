Widespread surprise at what Pedro Duque has done when he ceases to be a minister

The ministers of Science and Technology, Pedro Duque have signed a protocol that ensures the volcanic surveillance of Deception Island on September 3, 2020 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez / NurPhoto via .) (Photo: NurPhoto via .)

Pedro Duque has ceased to be Minister of Science and Innovation after almost two years in office. The last and drastic remodeling of Pedro Sánchez in the Government of Spain has led to the departure of the astronaut and his place will be occupied by Diana Morant, former mayor of Gandía.

“It has been an honor to serve as Minister of Spain. Proud to have contributed and laid a solid foundation for science and innovation, in the medium and long term. Thank you for the opportunity, ”Pedro Duque wrote on July 10.

In addition to thanking the president for the opportunity, he wanted to congratulate Diana Morant for the position.

In a Twitter thread, Duque reviewed his career as head of the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the achievements he has achieved in these years.

In addition to that thread, Pedro Duque has been active on Twitter and has taken the opportunity to do a little cleaning in his contacts.

The former minister has stopped following practically the entire Government on social networks and has also taken the opportunity to change his biography.

“Aeronautical Engineer of @La_UPM. Astronaut @ESA 1992-. DG / President Deimos Imaging SL 2006-2011. Minister of Science and Innovation of Spain 2018-2021 ”, you can now read in his bio.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE