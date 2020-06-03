▲ Members of George Floyd’s family participated yesterday in a march that went from Discovery Green to City Hall in Houston, Texas, with the support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Floyd lived long ago in a Houston district. Photo Afp

David brooks

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Wednesday June 3, 2020, p. 2. 3

NY. The outbreak of national fury is now expressed in more than 140 cities, where thousands challenge threats of military repression, curfews, and police forces, and although the most dramatic images are of looting and confrontation with authorities, most of the protests against The official racist violence is peaceful, replete with solidarity encounters in a country plagued by a pandemic and the worst economic crisis in nearly a century.

Donald Trump’s response has only fueled fury at his threat Monday to deploy military forces against his citizens to crush mass dissident expressions in the country, something that sparked not only complaints from his political opponents, but even from religious leaders and even retired military commanders.

Former Chief of Staff Martin Dempsey tweeted: America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy. Retired General Tony Thomas, former chief of the Special Operations Command, also criticized Trump’s order, questioning his rhetoric on repression by stating: “It is not what the United States needs to hear … never, unless we are invaded by an adversary or we suffer a constitutional failure, that is, a civil war ”.

After ordering the repression of hundreds of peaceful protesters one block from the White House by federal forces and even a Blackhawk helicopter, and clearing that area so that the president could walk and pose with a Bible in front of a church, against the wishes of those in charge of that temple, Trump decided yesterday to appear in the National Chapel of Saint John Paul II. The Catholic Archbishop of Washington, Wilton Gregory, deplored the visit that violates our religious principles and in reference to Monday’s act, recalled that Pope John Paul II had not endorsed the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, disperse, or intimidate protesters “to get a photo op for the president.”

Political leaders have no response so far to anger – accumulated over the years by systemic racial injustices – sparked by the murder of African-American George Floyd by a white cop who kneeled his neck until suffocating him in Minneapolis more than one week.

But many are denouncing Trump’s response, including some senators who dared to use the words fascist and dictator.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a virtual Democratic presidential candidate, denounced Trump’s responses by declaring that the President of the United States should be part of the solution, not the problem. Today, the president is part of the problem and accelerates it.

Some Republicans and prominent conservative figures like columnist George Will dared to express their disagreement with Trump’s statements, including former President George W. Bush, who commented that there is a better way: that of empathy.

In Washington, military forces were deployed to various points in the city with Humvee war vehicles and camouflage troops carrying high-powered weapons. However, the protests continued one block from the White House.

In New York, the first curfew ordered since 1943 (after a white police officer killed an African-American soldier) failed to stop further looting in the city’s commercial heartland, Herald Square, Monday night. There, hundreds of young people managed to break open entrances to the Macy’s department store, along with dozens of other luxury brands, as well as parts of Fifth Avenue and Broadway, from Union Square to Canal Street. More than 700 arrests were reported. As a result, the mayor announced that curfew will begin earlier, at 8 p.m. (local time), as more stores put plywood to protect their windows throughout the city.

But as has been the case in almost all cities, the protests during the day have been generally peaceful. Yesterday in New York a contingent of thousands of people marched from Foley Square to Washington Square, chanting the slogans: I can’t breathe and hands up, don’t shoot, while they received applause and yells of support from people in the windows of buildings when they passed by Broadway in the same war zone looted during the night. Truck drivers honked the horn and construction workers expressed solidarity with multiracial contingents marching through various parts of the city, including Times Square, where doctors and nurses fighting the pandemic joined to express their support.

Similar scenes were seen in dozens of cities across the country.

In fact, the debate continues among street activists about the tactics, some preventing acts of vandalism or looting of their comrades. This is not what the protest is about, they repeat, noting that even Floyd’s family, whose murder by a white policeman putting his knee on his neck until he suffocated, triggered this movement, have asked not to resort to violence and end the looting. Some argue that acts of looting and vandalism benefit Trump and the right more than the movement.

More than 125 incidents of violence, arrests, and harassment of journalists covering the marches, mainly at the hands of police, have been registered by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Musicians, artists, models and professional athletes have joined the protests or have expressed their support. Yesterday it was proclaimed on Tuesday of Blackout (Blackout Tuesday) and #TheShowMustBePaused by musicians and clubs that shut down their accounts and platforms for the dissemination of their music in solidarity with this movement, in which Rihanna, Green Day, Katy Perry, Beastie Boys participated, Christina Aguilera, Radiohead and many more.

In Chicago, photographer Amber Marie Green says she was taking pictures of the protests “when a car came up right next to me honking the horn in solidarity. What I saw in the back seat immediately brought tears to my eyes… A woman holding her young son while she cried. She was encouraging him to see all the people fighting and protesting the existence of his little one, while crying because he knew the reality for his son. I’m also the mother of an African-American boy, I knew exactly what his tears meant. I don’t know this woman, but our tears speak the same language of anger, pain and, yes, fear, for our children. However, we were both there, prepared to fight for them. As the car started to leave, me and the mother locked eyes, we nodded, and we both raised our fists in the air. (https://twitter.com/yourphotobae/status/1267918440263794689?s=20).

