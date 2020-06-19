Photo of Sabino Yoehi Flores Lopez, the son of Miguel Flores Torres, 24, and his wife Karla Lopez Rangel, 24, who was born in Rangel’s parents’ apartment in Mexico City. May 31, 2020. . / Gustavo Graf

By Gustavo Graf and Laura Gottesdiener

MEXICO CITY, Jun 19 (.) – After almost 15 hours of labor, Karla López received a warning from her midwife: if she does not give birth now, we will have to immediately take her to the hospital.

Although she was exhausted and battered from the contractions, López knew that the hospital was the last place she wanted to be.

It was the morning of May 25, and coronavirus cases were growing in Mexico City. The capital’s health facilities were overcrowded with patients and more than 30 medical workers had died after contracting the disease.

In the weeks before the birth, López and her husband, Miguel Flores, were very concerned. Iztapalapa, the populous city hall of the capital where they lived, was the epicenter of the pandemic in Mexico.

In early May, Iztapalapa had the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. Crematories in the area began operating in 24-hour shifts as the bodies piled up.

When confinement hit the economy, Flores temporarily lost his job. The only hospitals the couple could afford began accepting patients with COVID-19, and López was concerned about becoming infected during delivery.

Thus, as the date approached, the couple rushed to find an alternative plan that would avoid hospitals.

« I felt it was a lot of risk, » said Lopez. « It was the nervousness of not knowing what would happen if I entered the hospital. »

The couple, both 24, moved to a small apartment in a Mexico City neighborhood with fewer cases. They hired midwives who specialize in delivering their services at home and bought an inflatable pool from Walmart.

That is unusual in Mexico, where government data shows that more than 90% of births occur in hospitals.

The couple had met years before online, when they discovered they shared interests in Japanese anime and heavy metal bands.

However, on the night of his birth, López wanted a calmer environment, and he worked first in silence and then to the sound of a river flowing from a YouTube meditation video.

Flores took his wife’s hand as the contractions passed.

« ALL MY STRENGTH »

López was not prepared for how painful a natural childbirth could be. During the birth of their first child, Ángel, the hospital staff gave her so many medications that she hardly felt her body, but this time it was different.

After receiving a warning from his midwife, López settled his aching body in the warm water of the tub and prepared to push.

« I had to do my best as much as I could, » he said.

At 5:36 am, she gave birth to her son Sabino Yoehí, weighing 3.4 kilograms.

As the number of cases continues to increase daily in Mexico, López and Flores are taking care to avoid exposure. But they say they are eager to visit the parks and the zoo when the quarantine is lifted.

« We want to enjoy the freedom that children have much more, especially because they are still young, » López said.

