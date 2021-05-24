Wi-Fi6 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Amsterdam | News | Infrastructures

The hotel Hard Rock Amsterdam American has modernized its infrastructure with Extreme Networks. This Wi-Fi network project has been carried out in collaboration with its partner in the Netherlands DWE-ICT. The initiative consisted of the implementation, configuration and commissioning of a new high-performance Wi-Fi6 wireless network, based on the provider’s technology and equipment, managed through a cloud platform, offering faster, more reliable and more secure connectivity to guests and establishment staff.

The Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American hotel has 173 rooms and is located in one of the most emblematic “Art Nouveau” buildings in the city of Amsterdam. The hotel needed to upgrade its wireless network infrastructure to meet current needs and services, including all those operations that require the absence of physical contact, such as guest registration, restaurant service in rooms, remote check-out and coordination of cleaning and room services.

With the deployment of access points ExtremeWireless Wi-Fi 6 and ExtremeCloud IQ As a network management platform, the hotel has managed to improve performance in all facilities.

Wi-Fi6 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Amsterdam. Main benefits of implementation

•Advanced Wi-Fi6 connectivity. Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American needed to respond to the growing demand for high-performance connectivity from guests and staff, and the growing use of mobile devices of all kinds that connect to the hotel’s wireless network and require reliable connections and high performance for the use of applications based on new technologies. The implemented Extreme Networks Wi-Fi6 solution, ready to operate in high-density device environments, provides higher connection speed and transmission capacity, as well as optimized wireless coverage, which significantly reduces network congestion.

•Support for Covid-19 protocol compliance services. It has also been possible to deploy applications and new services related to the security measures necessary to guarantee the health of guests and comply with the Covid-19 protocols.

•Reduction of incidents on the network. One of the first benefits obtained, once the new indoor and outdoor access points were deployed, has been the drastic reduction in Wi-Fi network incidents that the hotel’s IT department has had to attend to.

•Simplified network management with ExtremeCloud IQ. The IT department now has a unified “cloud” network management solution that provides full visibility into the infrastructure, making it easy to deploy, scale, manage and maintain network devices. It also provides useful and usable network traffic information to optimize performance based on guest, application and device usage patterns. The ability to keep all this network information stored provided by ExtremeCloud IQ enables AI / ML technology to be powered, which in turn is used to speed up troubleshooting and improve network services.

As commented Claire Van Campen, Managing Director of Hard Rock Hotel Amsterdam American, “The most important thing is that our guests have the best possible experience when they stay with us, including the experience of using any technology we provide. With Extreme, our guests now have access to reliable Wi-Fi connectivity throughout our facilities, so they can stay connected with family, friends or work. The new solution has also greatly simplified network management, reducing stress on our IT department. “

For its part, Boris Germashev, regional sales director of BENELUX, Eastern Europe and Nordic countries of Extreme Networkscommented: “Hard Rock Hotel has earned an enviable reputation for its customer service, thoughtful treatment and incredible guest experiences. Those experiences include and are often supported by the Wi-Fi network, and Extreme is proud to provide a solution that Hard Rock Hotel can trust to ensure guests and staff are as impressed with the wireless connectivity as they are with the rest of the world. hotel services “.