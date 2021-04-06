Wi-Fi security cameras to protect your home: the best options

The connected home trend has brought, in addition to smart lights, a wide arsenal of connected cameras that allow us to keep an eye on what is happening in our home without having to do anything.

You may have felt the need to ride your own security system, so today we bring you a compilation of connected cameras with which to set up your personalized surveillance system.

How are these cameras characterized?

Surveillance camera

The connected security cameras or smart cameras They stand out for not depending on any video switchboard or independent storage system. These cameras they work 24 hours a day, and thanks to the motion detection systems that they incorporate, they are capable of sending a notification to your cell phone so that you know that something is happening in the observation area.

Many of these models have optional plans with which to store the videos captured in the cloud, although there are cheaper and more comfortable solutions for some users that reduce to using a simple microSD card in the body of the camera to store the videos there. you want to save.

Today, the most modern models use a WiFi wireless network to connect to the internet, so the only connection cable they require is the power supply to the electrical current. Due to all these characteristics, these cameras are extremely practical solutions for homes and even businesses, since anyone can mount their surveillance system effortlessly.

Very smart cameras

In addition to all this, many of the models that you will find on the market are compatible with voice assistants, for example being able to ask Alexa to show the image of the camera you have installed on the screen of your Echo, so the possibilities they are infinite.

What model to choose?

The market is full of connected surveillance cameras, but we have selected the most interesting ones so that you can more easily choose the one that best suits you.

TP-Link Tapo C200

It is a very complete camera that allows you to have total vision thanks to its 360 degree movement and vertical tilt.

It is compatible with Alexa and offers picture quality with resolution 1080p, as well as two-way audio, infrared for night vision and motion sensor.

SEEDARY PTZ

SEEDARY PTZ surveillance cameras. Photo: amazon.com.mx

A camera specially designed for use in outside. Thanks to its IP66 certification, this camera is able to withstand inclement weather, and has both infrared lights to see in the dark and with four LEDs to illuminate at night.

Its motor allows it to rotate 360 ​​degrees, and the built-in speaker allows two-way audio.

AKASO TPQ-092

A striking camera in aesthetics that will allow you to have control of the interior of the house with its 1080p resolution. It has a slot for microSD cards and night vision, and the lens is capable of moving 355 degrees and tilting at a 90-degree angle.

Wyze Cam V2

Surveillance cameras connected

It is one of the best-selling cameras on Amazon, possibly because of its excellent size and cube-shaped design.

East pack of 2 units allows you to get two cameras for 1,277 pesos, and thus enjoy two points of view at home with Full HD resolution. Its magnetic base allows it to be placed in any metallic place, as well as in the adhesive cover that is included.

