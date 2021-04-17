Wi-Fi problems? Five objects

All Wi-Fi connection has a limited range. This is something totally normal, a natural consequence of this type of connection, since they work through radio waves shaped like a donut that loses intensity depending on the distance they travel.

However, distance is not the only thing that can reduce range of a Wi-Fi connection. Certain objects have a very strong negative effect on these types of networks, so much so that they can make the signal unable to reach in a minimally stable way to a room next to the room where the router is located.

We are aware of lThe problems this can cause, and the importance of knowing, from the first moment, what those objects are in order to avoid them, and for this reason we have decided to share this article with you, where we will tell you everything you need to know.

1.-Wi-Fi does not get along with mirrors

And the explanation is very simple. Mirrors generate a “shield” effect that causes the Wi-Fi signal to bounce, which can cause us to have serious Internet connection problems in areas with many mirrors, or if we place the router right next to a large mirror.

It is therefore recommended to avoid placing the router in areas where there are mirrors. In case it is not possible, we must place it in an area away from mirrors.

2.-Metal surfaces and objects

Metal is a conductive material that can absorb electricity. Since Wi-Fi works with radio waves (electromagnetic), these can end up being blocked by objects and metal surfaces, preventing the waves from spreading and reaching other places in your home.

As in the previous case, avoid placing the router On top of furniture or metal sheets, whenever possible.

3.-Microwaves and other appliances: The importance of interference

These appliances emit waves that operate in the 2.4 GHz spectrum, which also happens with a multitude of devices, such as baby monitors or drones, and this can lead to very marked interferences that will end up crippling our Wi-Fi connection.

It is important to note, however, that these interferences they will only affect Wi-Fi 4 connections, and those using the 2.4 GHz band. A Wi-Fi 5 network would not be affected.

4.-Large fish tanks and appliances that move a lot of water

Large bodies of water can affect Wi-Fi signal strength, and therefore we should avoid them as much as possible.

Something so seemingly harmless as a large fish tank it can drastically reduce the range of our Wi-Fi network, and the same goes for some appliances, such as refrigerators, dishwashers and washing machines.

5.-The walls, especially the plasterboard

We all know that walls, and closed doors, also reduce the range of our Wi-Fi connection, but not all materials have the same impact. Wood is the one that reduces the scope the least, while concrete and plasterboard are the ones that affect it the most.

If you can’t avoid the walls, at least leave the doors open, this can make a difference in certain situations. Otherwise, move the router to another position it would be a good option. In the event that this is not possible, or if we do not achieve the desired result, we would have to resort to Wi-Fi repeaters, PLC solutions or devices that combine both options.

