Wi-Fi Mesh and 5G FWA, key technologies for a better user experience | News | Infrastructures

Mesh Wi-Fi systems are gaining in popularity.

As the demand for broadband connectivity increases, many markets have already reached close to 100% penetration in households, leading to increased competition among operators. The implementation of solutions and services that support a better user experience are a priority for operators in these highly saturated markets. Against this background, technologies such as smart Wi-Fi and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) they are becoming key solutions to enhance existing services and provide fiber-like broadband in underserved markets without the need to install last-mile fiber.

So things, ABI Research anticipates that smart Wi-Fi and FWA deployments will drive sales of Wi-Fi Mesh and 5G FWA CPE (Consumer Premise Equipment) equipment to reach 40.6 million and 14.6 million units, respectively, in 2025.

Despite the efforts of operators to provide higher speed broadband services, investing in infrastructure upgrades alone is no longer enough for a better user experience. As the number of connected devices per home continues to grow, users increasingly demand better Wi-Fi networks in the home. “A reliable Wi-Fi network is crucial as video streaming, online gaming and video conferencing applications are booming, especially in mature markets. Operators are responding to demand by supplying customers with CPE systems that have mesh and higher Wi-Fi standards like Wi-Fi 6 to enhance the home experience, “explains Khin Sandi Lynn, Industry Analyst at ABI Research.

Users demand better Wi-Fi networks at home

Mesh Wi-Fi systems are gaining popularity for their ability to offer complete home wireless coverage and because they allow the incorporation of network management tools such as parental control, device-level traffic control, and self-diagnosis in case of technical problems. These characteristics will continue to drive the adoption of mesh devices in residential broadband services. In this sense, “providing advanced Wi-Fi devices allows operators to improve the user experience, as well as increase the average revenue per user (ARPU) as consumers pay an additional monthly fee for these Mesh systems”, says Lynn .

Mesh systems improve coverage and allow the incorporation of network administration tools such as parental control or self-diagnosis

Some operators have launched 5G FWA in high-density urban areas.

On the other hand, telcos are also incorporating FWA services to guarantee quality of service (QoS). Broadband operators like Verizon, Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone have launched FWA 5G in high-density urban areas to provide fiber-like broadband services. British Telecom has recently launched Hybrid Connect, an optional add-on service for fixed broadband users. Hybrid Connect allows all devices within the home to connect to FWA in the event of a fixed broadband glitch.

Operators should incorporate value-added services, such as home and internet security applications and smart home solutions

In addition to Wi-Fi and FWA solutions, service providers must address the possibility of add value-added servicessuch as home and internet security applications and smart home solutions to your broadband services to create more revenue.

Ultimately, service providers need to adopt advanced technology and leverage their strong relationships with existing broadband customers to meet their business goals. Investments in efficient software solutions to understand and analyze user behavior, including applications and frequently used services, data consumption, devices connected to the network, etc., will help operators to identify the needs of their customers. the implementation of data analysis tools based on Artificial Intelligence and machine learning they can help them achieve business benefits such as network optimization, preventative maintenance, and sales and marketing strategies, “concludes Lynn.