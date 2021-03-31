Wi-Fi 6E will be supported on Samsung Neo TVs

Samsung Neo TVs will support Wi-Fi 6E, the most advanced standard of the wireless standard. Will be the first televisions on the market to support this standard, as announced by the South Korean manufacturer.

The Neo series is the star of Samsung’s catalog of televisions for 2021. New generation with QLED technology, Neo Quantum processor and the new Quantum Mini LEDs, which in addition to viewing quality of multimedia content, have AMD Freesync Premium Pro support for PC and console games and Samsung is an ‘official partner’ of the Xbox Series X.

Taking into account that this series of televisions offer content with resolutions up to 8K, the section on the connectivity the Internet and the local network are also very important and as televisions continue to evolve, the demand has increased in the management of a large data capacity, either to broadcast 4K and 8K high definition videos, or for virtual reality content and games high perfomance.

“With this certification, Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs can support higher bandwidths, process multi-gigabyte content faster with low latency, and provide reliable and secure connectivity. In addition, Wi-Fi 6E technology will be implemented in more models of the current and future TV ranges, as there are multiple applications and possible use scenarios with them, ”they explain from Samsung.

Wi-Fi 6E, big improvement for wireless standard

Wi-Fi 6E is based on Wi-Fi 6 and will continue to have all its features with an added benefit that will be instrumental in becoming “the biggest update to the wireless standard in 20 years.”

The key is the recent approval of 6 GHz for Wi-Fi, expanding the spectrum of use by 1,200 MHz. In this way, compatible routers will be able to work with the existing 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and the new 6 GHz bands. GHz. In practice, and although the theoretical maximum performance of the standard remains at 10 Gbps of Wi-Fi 6 (9.6 Gbps to be precise), it will allow improve actual transfer speeds and latencies as well.

Simply, Wi-Fi 6E equipment will not have to compete for the spectrum with as many devices as is currently the case in the 2.4 GHz band (tremendously saturated) and the 5 GHz band that is also beginning to be so and is the cause of the interferences that complicate connections. The new spectrum quadruples the amount of space available, which will mean much more bandwidth and less interference for any compatible device.

Even once 6 GHz routers become more common several years from now, the hope is that the broader spectrum will allow signals to be faster and stronger than what we use today. “We will not be in the same position as we are today in five years,” they explain from the Wi-Fi Alliance, although it must be borne in mind that the number of connected devices continues to increase and all that is there must be added is coming for smart home and from the Internet of Things.

All in all, the actual performance of a Wi-Fi 6E connection is expected to reach 2 Gbps. It will still be below what a fiber provider can offer, but it is a potential big jump. It is at the level of the speeds expected of 5G millimeter waves and its greater ability to handle connected devices, especially in dense WLAN deployment scenarios, will allow you (they say for the first time in history) be a real alternative to wired local networks.

For all these reasons, it is important that the large manufacturers support the new standard as Samsung has done with the Neo, the first televisions capable of using Wi-Fi 6E networks.