Wi-Fi 6, next-generation connectivity for all organizations | Opinion | Connectivity

Demand for wireless access has become business critical in a very short space of time. It is precisely this demand that has made network performance a priority for IT teams. This is because both workers in particular, and consumers in general, expect a seamless Wi-Fi experience, the absence of which may influence a decrease in their productivity, or their decision to enter an establishment or not.

The growth and diversity of applications used in companies, as well as the traffic that is generated, has made the evolution of wireless standards necessary to keep up with the pace required by both employees and private users.

In parallel, latency-sensitive voice and video traffic are sharing airspace with IoT devices that send small data packets, which contributes to increase the risk of slowing down a wireless network. To solve this problem, wireless networks need new more efficient mechanisms to handle increasing volumes of traffic, of a very diverse nature and with very different bandwidth needs.

It is in this context that a new Wi-Fi standard becomes essential. To offer a response to this growing need that both companies and users were demanding, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the Wi-Fi Alliance They worked hand in hand to identify areas for improvement of the current standard (802.11ac). The conclusion was to focus on performance under “typical” conditions to holistically boost the performance of the entire network. As a result, the new standard called 802.11ax, also known as Wi-FI 6, was created.

Pedro Martínez Busto, Head of Business Development at HPE Aruba.

The new Wi-Fi 6 standard, comes to solve problems in smart office and factory environments, where the proliferation of IoT devices could compromise security and availability strategies. Also in educational and healthcare settings due to its high volume of connected devices and in technological organizations where mobility and voice and video traffic are very frequent.

Many companies have adopted years ago BYOD strategies and that they are currently deploying IoT solutions. Due to this, and the proliferation of devices and applications in use, the Wi-Fi network must be robust enough to be able to handle large volumes of traffic in transit to cloud services. Optimizing the management of this traffic, guaranteeing the best user experience, is one of the great challenges that the new Wi-Fi 6 solves.

The new 802.11ax standard makes it possible to achieve optimal performance levels regardless of the number of devices connected to a network. Thus, as organizations equip their new buildings with new 802.11ax access points, or upgrade existing Wi-Fi deployments, these environments will benefit from seamless Wi-Fi performance and will have been equipped with the technological substrate necessary to provide improved services for years to come.

In summary, the efficiency improvements in 802.11ax translate into a network of higher performance and a better user experience for all connected clients.