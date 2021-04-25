Wi-Fi 6 in healthcare from Cambium Networks | News | Connectivity

Digital health

Cambium Networks, a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, announced ConnectedPartner, an ecosystem-based healthcare solutions focused partner program that includes special pricing for resellers of Wi-Fi 6 access points (APs), cnMatrix switches, cloud management, and associated software planning tools. The new program is aimed at hospitals, clinics, health centers and residences for the elderly. The program relies on different use cases.

“This program will allow our partners to deploy much-needed technology to offer the best possible care.. In addition, centralized management facilitates the provisioning, installation and monitoring of connectivity in multiple facilities, improving the quality of care, while reducing maintenance costs, “says Rad Sethuraman, vice president of management of the Cambium Networks product line.

Cambium Networks offers a wealth of experience in delivering multi-gigabit broadband to hospitals, clinics and patient care centers. Its technology has undergone interoperability testing with vital ecosystem partners such as Stanley Healthcare, Spectralink, Vocera and Ascom for voice over Wi-Fi healthcare communications systems. In addition, Cambium Networks solutions are IEC-60601 certified for healthcare and integrate with leading providers in the medical device ecosystem, asset tracking, nurse collaboration, and video applications. Also, a recent Tolly Group report showed that Cambium Networks’ Wi-Fi 6 access points outperformed Aruba, Meraki (Cisco) and Ruckus in terms of performance and total cost of ownership (TCO).