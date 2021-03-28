Whyte wins, leaves a good image and aims high in the heavy

Dillian Whyte won the rematch against a diminished Alexander Povetkin, regained the interim WBC heavyweight belt and is getting ready for a potential million-dollar fight against Deontay Wilder.

All the morbid accumulated between the two gives them an inevitable opportunity to which an artificial title is added, but a title at the end and the best: the ticket to another millionaire fight against the winner of Fury vs. Joshua.

In the video I comment on the fight held this Saturday in Gibraltar, where we saw the professional debut of the son of Ricky Hatton (Campbell) and a bloody war for the British super welterweight title between Ted Cheeseman and James Metcalf with victory of the first on the fast track.