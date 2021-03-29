Whyte took revenge on Povetkin with a splendid performance

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Disputed in Gibraltar, and in revenge on the fight last August, Dillian whyte (28-2, 19 KO) and Alexandr povetkin (36-3-1, 25 KOs) sought to be the official WBC heavyweight contender. The tonic of the combat was the same as in the summer of 2020, with the Russian’s suffering intensifying assault after assault, receiving the punishment of Whyte each time their heads approached. Povetkin was looking for the winning hand on the counter like in the fight, let’s say, on the way, but he only found the air and received the tremendous blows of Dillian Whyte. In the fourth round, and after an impressive series of hands by the British, Povetkin had to take refuge in the ropes and the corner, seeing the incredible suffering of the Russian, threw in the towel at the same time that the referee saw that the fight should end up.

Heavy weight Erik pfeifer (7-1, 5 KO) opened the evening with surprise, falling defeated in the second round by Nick webb (17-2, 13 KO). Pfeifer received punishment in the first round, but it did not seem that events were going to precipitate as it happened, since Pfeifer, undefeated until today, fell repeatedly before Webb’s attacks until the referee stopped the barrage of clubs and avoided him. greater punishment.

The WBO intermediate welterweight title between Chris Kongo (12-1, 7 KO) and Michael McKinson (20-0, 2 KO) started with Kongo falling in the first inning of the ten agreed, but recovered well from the takedown. The fight was pretty boring in general, with little activity and a Kongo that came with more fame than the rival, but did not show it at all. The ten rounds were consumed between yawns and stoves, since we do not doubt that many of our readers took the opportunity to make themselves dinner during the lawsuit. The judges ruled scores of 97-93, 96-94 and 95-94 for Michael McKinson, deservedly.

The professional boxing debut of Campbell hatton, son of the legendary Ricky “Hitman” Hatton, took place before a Spanish fighter, Jesus Ruiz (0-10). The Andalusian entered the fight without complexes, offensive mentality and without fear of the promising Briton, cheered by the shouts of the spirited fans present at the Europa Point Sports Complex. However, Hatton hit the best shots and ended up winning all four rounds on the cards, beating the brave Ruiz 40-36.

The British championship at super welterweight was then contested with Ted cheeseman (17-2-1, 10 KO) and James Metcalf (21-1, 13 KO), a match between two old acquaintances of the Spanish fans. It was a lively fight, with alternatives and Cheeseman as the aggressor for most of the fight, making the opponent struggle in some central moments of the fight. More moments we thought Metcalf would go down before the limit, but it wasn’t until the end of the eleventh round that Ted Cheeseman brutally knocked him down, and couldn’t save the bell. Meritorious victory for the redhead, who will probably seek higher titles in the future, and could seek the European Championship if Sergio García leaves it vacant.

By last, Fabio Wardley (10-0, 9 KO) and the veteran Eric Molina (27-6, 19 KO) fought a very short fight in favor of Wardley, who knocked out Molina in the fifth round and continued to run for the best heavyweight crashes in the coming months.