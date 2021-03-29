Whyte takes revenge on Povetkin and claims to fight for the WBC heavyweight world title

The British boxer Dillian whyte took revenge on the russian Alexander Povetkin on Saturday in a bout in Gibraltar and claimed the World Boxing Council (WBC) interim heavyweight title.

In front of 500 fans in the British enclave, Whyte, 32, knocked out his opponent in the fourth round. Last august, Whyte knocked down twice Povetkin, 41, but was defeated by the Russian in the fifth round.

“It saddens me not to have finished in the first round,” he said. Whyte after winning the British television channel Sky Sports. “He’s a tough guy, but I felt like I could have finished with him sooner,” she added.

“I think I can beat anyone. I want the world title ”, added the Briton, who later had a detail when visiting his rival in the dressing room to encourage him.

On the eve of the fight, Whyte He had said that if he beat Povetkin and snatched the interim WBC champion belt, he should have the right to fight for the unified heavyweight title.

For that he would meet the winner of the future fight who must face two other British boxers, Anthony Joshua and Tyson fury.

The combat between Whyte and Povetkin It was initially scheduled for last November, but the Russian tested positive for Covid-19. A new date was set for January, but the fight had to be postponed again due to restrictions linked to the pandemic until it was finally held this Saturday in Gibraltar.