Whyte returns it to Povetkin

Dillian Whyte more than gave it back to Alexander Povetkin. The 41-year-old Russian knocked him out last August to snatch the WBC Interim Heavyweight World Cup. Nobody expected it and less seeing how the fight was developing, but a boxing maxim appeared. One hit changed everything. The Englishman learned from that first lawsuit and this Saturday, in Gibraltar, he did not risk the slightest bit. He had the fight very expensive, more than in summer, but he waited until he smelled the blood. There, the ‘Wolf’ did not forgive. Povetkin withstood four rounds, but from the first he suffered a lot.

The English had thrown the Russian in the first fight and still lost, that made him not trust himself. That did go straight to launch the first blow. Very hard jab to mark the way. Then I waited and on the first counterattack he made Povetkin stumble. It was an upper that brushed against the champion and then a crochet. The night was getting complicated for the Russian … and it was just the beginning. From that moment on, he lost his posture tone and every blow that came made him repeat the instability in his legs.. Despite this, he endured like a wild boar.

In the second round, Whyte’s hands came, but the clearest was in the third. A right wing, after passing the opponent’s right, left the Russian standing in the center of the ring. He felt the hand, he was touched … but the Englishman knew that he should remain calm and not trust his opponent. In the room everything was clarified. Whyte caught Povetkin with a right hand and went to the front. He had to try the stroke of luck and crossed. The end did not come. Moments later, Dillian found a straight right hand that sent Povektin against the ropes. That limit saved him from falling. It was done. With three more hands he sent the Russian to the canvas and although he wanted to get up he was not in a position to continue. Triumph for Whyte to vindicate himself and ask … but his position is complex. Joshua and Fury have agreed to two fights for 2021 and the Usyk vs. Joyce winner could get ahead of him. Eddie Hearn, also manager of the new interim WBC champion, land promised “a good fight for the summer”. Again Whyte has to wait, without a clear date, for an opportunity he deserves.