In a rematch, Dillian Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) retaliated by stopping Alexander Povetkin (36-3-1, 25 KOs) in the fourth round to claim the WBC interim heavyweight title on Saturday night. at Europa Point Sports. Complex in Gibraltar. Whyte took the fight to Povetkin in the first round. They both attempted to land the haymakers as the fight progressed with Whyte connecting more frequently. Whyte finally dropped Povetkin in the fourth round. The account expired, but the fight was stopped.