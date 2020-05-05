Almost a year after he announced that his live shows were going to air exclusively on the small, blockchain-based DLive portal specializing in live broadcasts, the famous youtuber PewDiePie has signed exclusively with YouTube. Go back home

“The direct are something that I’m focusing on a lot in 2020 and in the future, so being able to associate with YouTube and be at the forefront of the characteristics of the new products is special and exciting for the future, “he assured in the press release that announced the signing of the contract.

PewDiePie is considered the most popular youtuber in the world and it's no wonder. Is YouTube's top creator with over 100 million subscribers since August 2019 (he did not channel, because the Indian T-Series has long surpassed him) and was named in TIME magazine in 2016 as one of the 100 most influential people on the planet.

Given this importance, it was strange that one of the biggest stars of the platform carried out his streams outside it and, probably for this reason, YouTube has decided to ensure its permanence also in live broadcasts. Even more so after Google’s had already signed similar agreements with other stars such as CouRage, LazarBeam, Typical Gamer, Lachlan and Valkyrae.

YouTube boasts of being the largest gaming platform in the world and could not let go of one of its biggest stars, if not the largest

It was necessary to retain it after more than a decade of content creation on the platform and, in addition, to be able to take advantage of it before fans of the always controversial PewDiePie and users in general. It should not be forgotten, also, that in the past it has threatened to temporarily stop and even leave YouTube.

The signing, about which no numbers have been revealed, is also framed within the battle between portals like YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Mixer for setting themselves up as kings of streams and streamers. Especially when it comes to video games. Not surprisingly, YouTube boasts of being the world’s largest gaming platform with more than 200 million gamers a day watching more than 50 billion hours of gaming a year.