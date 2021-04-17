Why your eye color does not match that of your parents

To the question “What do you look at to judge the attractiveness of a person?”, There are many who answer that the color of the eyes is decisive. The color blue is all the rage more than any other, perhaps because it is much less frequent than brown. Although, for rare and exclusive, the color of the captivating look of actress Liz Taylor, of a violet tone typical of science fiction.

In our daily lives it is frequent to ask ourselves why children from the same parents have inherited totally different eye colors. Doesn’t it follow a conventional pattern of typical Mendelian genetics? What determines this character? Why, for example, are there more than twice as many women with green eyes as men?

The long road of color



Most of the world’s populations have eyes of different shades of brown. However, in people of European origin there is greater diversity. In addition to brown –the most common– there are other colors practically absent in populations of other continents. Among them blue, gray, green or amber.

Such a variety cannot exist on a whim. If evolution has favored the existence of different shades of iris, it must be for something. However, the truth is that both the Physiological function of iris color as its possible biological advantages are a mystery.

With the color of the skin there is not so much ignorance. We know that this character is associated with the intensity of ultraviolet radiation. And that evolution selects lighter skin as we move away from Ecuador.

This is because there needs to be a balance between protecting the skin against ultraviolet radiation and the production of vitamin D that is stimulated by the sun’s rays. An excessively pigmented skin in latitudes far to the north (or south) would lead to a deficiency of this vitamin and health problems, especially in the formation of bones. But none of this seems to be directly related to eye color.

What we do know is that the color of the iris depends on 3 fundamental parameters:

The type of pigment, eumelanin for dark brown-black and reddish pheomelanin; number and distribution of melanosomes, that is, of the small pigment-laden sacs within the cells of the epithelium; variations in the fine structure of the iris, the charming contractions and the mysterious knots that we can observe especially in people with light eyes.

One person with brown eyes next to another with blue eyes.

And what about genes? In 2007, the first complete genome study was carried out in European populations, identifying 10 genes involved in this trait. This study was later replicated and the genes confirmed by another team of researchers. This made it possible to develop an eye color prediction system based on genetic data, the so-called Hirisplex.

However, it was not a totally reliable prediction system. It worked very well to discriminate between brown and blue eyes, but for the rest of the colors it was relatively inefficient.

Why? Well, because they had fallen short. This is demonstrated by a study published this year and based on the largest number of volunteers recruited to date, almost 200,000. The authors identified a total of 52 different genes that influence eye color. More than fifty!

It seems clear that we are facing a complex biological character where there are. This is nothing like the inheritance of blood groups or the color of Mendel’s pea flowers that we were taught in high school.

Complex character genetics



It is just an example of what the call brings us complex traits genetics. One of the great beneficiaries will be forensic science, since we will soon be able to predict from a drop of blood or a piece of bone, not only the color of the skin and eyes, but also other more complex morphological characters.

Without going any further, a recent Spanish study allowed know the appearance of the hunters of the Palaeolithic. They were black in skin and with blue eyes, a phenotype absent in current European populations and utterly unexpected.

Antonio José Caruz Arcos, Professor of Genetics at the University of Jaén.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.