Driving carries various responsibilities, and doing so with a face mask could save or end your life

The pandemic by coronavirus has forced thousands of people to use mouth cover daily as a preventive measure so as not to spread or catch the virus. However, despite the fact that the authorities recommend its use in common spaces and on public transport, the question arises as to whether it is allowed to drive with a mask, even when you are alone in your car.

This doubt arises at the possibility of knowing that perhaps we could be fined if we are driving with a mask, but according to the portal Diario motor, there are reasons why it is justified use the use of the mouthpiece while driving, but also reasons why you should not do it and here we tell you.

Driving with a mask is warranted if we are exposed to contagion. For example, if we are the drivers of an ambulance, a taxi, or a bus. Likewise, if we are taking a person with symptoms or a third party to the doctor, as a precaution.

However, driving with mask covers, also requires taking measures caution vital for the safety of all, since there are mouth masks or masks that are made of rigid materials and that can pose a problem of visibility, or a distraction when driving the cars.

There is also another reason that could cause a problemAnd it is that, if we are constantly readjusting the height of the mouthpiece, it can be a problem. The same is true if we drive with glasses, adjusting them constantly causes distraction or limited visibility, which could lead to a fatal accident.

Given these warning signs, in Spain, for example, if an agent considers that the mask reduces visibility and endangers the life of the driver and that of other road users, he could be fined. The sanction would be light and would not entail withdrawal of points, but it would have an amount of 80 euros.

Finally, you should know that it is not prohibited to drive with a face mask or a mask, it is valid to use it if we feel safer, but always being aware of the corresponding safety measures to save our lives and that of others.

