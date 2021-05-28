Why you shouldn’t share photos of lottery tickets on WhatsApp or Telegram

A citizen of Cartagena shared his lottery ticket on WhatsApp and when he went to collect it, he discovered that someone else had already done so.

The vast majority of Spaniards usually tell the most relevant news of our life through social networks or messaging clients, but when said news is that we have won a lottery prize this can mean a risk for us. This is what happened to a citizen of Murcia who decided share a picture of your winning ticket on WhatsApp.

Be very careful with what you share on WhatsApp

According to Europa Press, a citizen of the Murcian town of Cartagena, after winning a prize of 1,200 euros in a lottery bet, decided share the photograph of said ticket with a group of friends through the instant messaging application WhatsApp.

So you can share screenshots with your mobile quickly thanks to Gboard

When, the next day, he went to collect said ticket, this individual discovered that someone else had already claimed the prize, registering on the Lotteries website by including the ticket barcode identifier.

The owner of the ticket then went to the nearest Civil Guard barracks to report this fact and the agents, with the help of the betting establishment, managed to identify and arrest the alleged culprit of this crime of fraud: an 18-year-old resident of the municipality of Cieza who received the photograph of the winning ticket through another WhatsApp group, in which another person had shared that image.

This fact shows why sharing photos of lottery tickets is not recommended by messaging clients such as WhatsApp or Telegram, since once we share something like this in a group of contacts we lose control over multiple rebroadcasts of the same and on the use that certain people can give to these files.

How to leave a WhatsApp group without anyone knowing

From Andro4all we recommend that when you go to share an image with sensitive data through a social network or a messaging client you blur said data with an Android photo editing app like Pixlr.

Related topics: Applications, Free applications, Social networks, WhatsApp

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all