The spare tire it has only one purpose, and that is that it should only be used in cases of emergency to replace the affected tire, however, there are those who use it as if it were the original tire, without imagining that their life is in danger.

A tire The spare part is generally smaller than the original car tires, therefore it has a shorter duration, so the relevance of changing the tire as soon as possible. Failure to do so can have serious consequences and the Publimetro portal indicates what these consequences could be.

1. LESS STABILITY

When driving with a spare tire, you will immediately notice that stability is not the same. This happens because the spare tire is smaller.

2. CHANCES OF GETTING FASTER

Being a spare tire, which can help you in an emergency, consider that it is an element not suitable for driving over 80 km / h. For this reason you could strike out faster and if there is no other tire in the trunk in good condition, you will not be able to get out of this problem so easily.

A spare tire should not roll for long to avoid an explosion on the road.

3. EXPLOSION HALF THE ROAD

A spare tire is not suitable for high speeds. Pressure and size are designed for an emergency. These tires can explode and cause serious accidents.

4. LEGAL GUILT FOR DRIVING WITH A SPARE TIRE

Driving with a spare tire for more than 80km / h is reckless and the driver is not responsible. If someone collides with your car, and they notice that you have a spare tire, the insurance could invalidate the policy and not cover the accident caused.

