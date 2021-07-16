Why you shouldn’t leave the charger plugged in when you’re not charging anything

Although the electric water heater, the dishwasher, the iron or the washing machine are the ones that consume the most in our home, It might seem that leaving the mobile charger plugged in 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, does not imply any considerable energy or financial expenditure. But we have to go further.

There are many everyday things that we often leave plugged in that could be absorbing energy that we are not even aware of, one of them is the mobile charger.

One of the biggest culprits of energy waste is related to what is called ‘vampiric energy’, where electrical appliances are still plugged into the wall or socket in question all the time, but they are not in use. Mobile chargers are the biggest offenders in this crime and can cost us our money over the course of a lifetime. It is not a negligible amount if we look at the long term and if we think about the millions of chargers that are wasting energy in every home on the planet.

Other devices guilty of depleting our cash, when out of use, include laptops, tablets, and bedside lamps. And it is that, some devices, such as the AC adapter of our smartphone, continue to supply power even when the battery is fully charged or nothing is plugged in.

As an example, the consumption of a charger plugged in without charging per year is: 1,168 kWh. Y the cost of a charger plugged in without charging per year is: 0.14 euros.

Although this type of consumption is very nice, the devices that we leave on, even without realizing it, represent, in general, an expense that we must at least take into account and control. Because, as we have reflected a little above, if we add that all the people who use mobile phones leave the charger plugged in without charging all day, every day of the year, we are talking about a very considerable energy waste; We could even talk that this energy could serve to satisfy the energy needs of an entire country.

Newer televisions, laptops, and other types of devices absorb energy when not in use, so although a phone charger may not absorb much energy on its own as we have seen, when combined with other electronic devices and all other phones in your house, it could add to a considerable electric bill (and needless to say wasted electricity for nothing).